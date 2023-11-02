Jimmy Hoffa’s Found? Cold Case Group Believes Body Is Located At Site Of Demolished MLB Stadium

Videos by OutKick

Is Jimmy Hoffa’s body buried in Milwaukee?

That’s the conclusion the cold case group The Case Breakers has come to after extensive research into the topic.

The former Teamsters leader was last seen on July 30, 1975 before seemingly vanishing into thin air. He went from being one of the most influential men in America to becoming a ghost without any explanation or answer.

The belief has long been an organized crime unit had him killed and made sure the body was never found. Nearly 50 years later, and it’s still unknown where Hoffa’s remains are or what happened.

The Case Breakers now believe he’s buried in the same area Milwaukee County Stadium once stood.

Is Jimmy Hoffa buried in Wisconsin? (Photo by MPI/Getty Images)

Is Jimmy Hoffa buried where the Brewers used to play?

The Case Breakers announced in a press release the organization believes Hoffa is buried outside the fence of a little league stadium in a parking lot that was built in 2002 to replace the Brewers stadium, according to Fox News.

The Case Breakers used “ground-penetrating radar over the remote location three times,” and it showed there was an “unexpected clay layer” blocking the radar. That’s likely due to the area being “hurriedly excavated and backfilled.”

What led The Case Breakers to the location? Straight out of a mobster movie, the group claims “a dying police sergeant’s scribbled instructions on an ace of spades” card led to them targeting the location, according to the same location.

Cold Case group believes it’s located Jimmy Hoffa. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

The group also has multiple “credible witnesses” involved that led them to the location in Wisconsin. The Case Breakers also brought a cadaver dog to the site, and the animal gave a positive signal multiple times while surveying the area.

“This gal has, I believe the figure is over 200 cases of finding either the dead or the missing. She’s phenomenal and she brought in her dog, and where does the dog go? Right to the ground penetration radar spot three years earlier and that’s where we got excited,” Case Breakers founder Thomas J. Colbert explained to Fox News.

Has Hoffa been found?

There’s little doubt the Case Breakers, a group that also attempted to ID the Zodiac Killer, are very confident with its findings and conclusion Hoffa’s body is buried in Milwaukee.

If it’s truly just a parking lot next to a little league field, then there’s no excuse to not dig it up. The disappearance of Jimmy Hoffa has dogged federal law enforcement for nearly half a century.

The FBI and other authorities have searched and searched for Hoffa’s remains, but have never found anything. It’s also not known at all how Hoffa was even disappeared in the first place. Again, there’s a lot of mob theories, but nothing is concrete.

Is Jimmy Hoffa buried in the same spot the Milwaukee Brewers used to play? (Photo credit: JERRY SISKIND/AFP via Getty Images)

Why not dig up the parking lot and find out? It could solve one of America’s greatest mysteries. Send me your theories to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.