Jimmy Graham Taken Into Custody In California, Saints Say He Likely Suffered Seizure

Jimmy Graham was taken into custody Friday on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance after cops found him wandering in traffic, according to reports. The New Orleans Saints said it was a medical issue.

The tight end was seen acting erratically and walking the streets near a southern California resort, according to TMZ. He reportedly resisted when police tried to cuff him.

Authorities took him into custody for suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and resisting, delaying and obstructing a police officer — both misdemeanors.

But the Saints released a statement Saturday claiming Graham suffered a medical problem that led to his disorientation.

“He was taken into custody by local authorities and transported to a local hospital for evalutation for what Dr. John Amoss believes to be a likely seizure and spent the night under medical supervision and testing,” the statement reads.

“He was released this morning and is with the team as they continue preparations for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.”

Jimmy Graham suffered a medical issue Friday night, according to the Saints. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Graham was a full participant in practice this week. He appeared in the Saints’ preseason matchup with the Chiefs on Aug. 13 — recording one catch for 10 yards.

This incident comes amid Graham’s much-anticipated NFL comeback.

Graham is a five-time Pro Bowler. He has played for the Saints, Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears over the course of his 12-year career.

The 36-year-old signed a one-year deal to return to New Orleans in July after spending the 2022 season away from football.