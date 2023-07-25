Saints GM Jokes That He Signed Jimmy Graham To Get His Daughter’s ‘Respect Back’

Videos by OutKick

Jimmy Graham is a New Orleans Saints legend. He played just five seasons for the Saints from 2010-14. But he made his mark on the franchise, averaging 10 touchdowns per season. He led the entire NFL with 16 touchdown catches in 2013.

He made the All-Pro Team twice and the Pro Bowl three times. But prior to the 2015 season, the Saints traded Graham to the Seattle Seahawks. He spent three years in the Pacific Northwest before two years stints in both Green Bay and Chicago.

Graham remained a productive player, though never again reaching his All-Pro level from his time in New Orleans. He did make two Pro Bowls as a Seahawk.

Now, after seven years apart, Jimmy Graham and the New Orleans Saints are reunited. The team signed him to a one-year contract Tuesday.

Jimmy Graham #80 of the New Orleans Saints takes the field prior to a game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 21, 2014 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

According to the team’s website, “Graham shattered the franchise’s receiving records for a tight end with 386 catches for 4,752 yards with 51 touchdowns.”

Thus, Graham is a fan-favorite in New Orleans. And one of his biggest fans is Saints GM Mickey Loomis’ daughter.

During his news conference announcing the signing, Loomis joked that his daughter lost respect for him after he traded Graham in 2015.

“Maybe I will get the respect of my daughter back because she killed me when we traded him. That was her favorite player. I think she will be excited,” Loomis said.

Some takeaways from what Dennis Allen-Mickey Loomis said today:



1. Jimmy Graham will have a specialized role in the offense.



2. They’re not done tweaking the roster.



3. They have no idea when or if the league will discipline Alvin Kamara.



4. They expect Mike Thomas to be 💯 — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) July 25, 2023

Graham turns 37 years old in November, so it’ll be interesting to see how much he has left in the tank.