Jimmy Graham Avoids Criminal Charges Following Dizzying Arrest

New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham dodged criminal charges from his arrest last month.

Newport Beach authorities arrested the veteran player on August 19 after finding the NFLer walking into traffic in a confused state. Graham was suspected of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He faced two misdemeanor charges, including resisting an officer’s orders.

The Orange County district attorney’s office determined Graham’s case provided insufficient evidence of any criminal act.

Graham resumed practice days after his arrest.

NEW ORLEANS, LA – OCTOBER 27: Jimmy Graham #80 of the New Orleans Saints reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 27, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

On Thursday, Graham thanked the Los Angeles Police Department for their investigation and conclusion.

“Thanks for [the] LAPD and just how quickly kind of everything went down and kind of how helpful they were through the process,” Graham said at the Saints’ facility on Thursday. “Right now, we’re just dealing with that all personally.”

Graham was in Southern California as part of a joint practice session with the Los Angeles Chargers. He received medical attention on the night of his arrest. He suffered a “likely” seizure.

Upon his return to the team, Graham addressed the incident as a medical episode and said he was in good health for the upcoming season.

The 36-year-old Graham aims to re-establish himself as an elite TE for a familiar team like New Orleans. Graham spent five seasons with the Saints (2010-2014).

“Yeah, it’s kind of a personal health thing and I’m just going to keep it to myself. I’ll be fine,” Graham previously shared, “I’m just looking forward to putting it behind me.”

"He looked good today… Things I've seen him do in the past, I saw him do today."



