Jimmy Garoppolo Still Likely To Be Traded, 49ers Say

Jimmy G is still on the outs, the San Francisco 49ers say.

The team confirmed this week that they plan to trade QB Jimmy Garoppolo, who has been their starter four of the past five years, before the 2022 season begins.

It seems that a trade is in the interest of the team and Garoppolo, as both sides have worked together to facilitate the best trade possible. They have even discussed renegotiating the final year of his $24.8 million contract to make him a more attractive candidate to prospective trade partners.

The Niners had hoped that more teams would inquire about Garoppolo after the dust settled around the Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson, and Aaron Rodgers issues during the offseason. However, that hasn’t been the case, perhaps because Garoppolo underwent surgery on his throwing shoulder in March and may not fully recover until at least July.

Still, San Francisco seems to have moved on from Garoppolo. Though he led them to the NFC title game in two of the last three years and to the Super Bowl in 2019, he has never quite delivered the goods, and the team has since turned their focus to Trey Lance, whom they drafted at No. 3 in 2021.

As a starter, Garoppolo has a career record of 33-14-0 and a 67.7% completion record.