If Jimmy Garoppolo Never Plays A Down For The Las Vegas Raiders, Who’s Going To Start At Quarterback?

According to a report last week, Jimmy Garoppolo’s deal with the Las Vegas Raiders was held up because of a failed physical. Garoppolo ultimately needed surgery, putting the deal on a one-day hold.

A new report Sunday shows exactly what happened during that one-day delay. The Raiders added an addendum to Garoppolo’s contract that allows them to cut him — with no financial penalties — if he doesn’t pass a physical prior to the season.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is introduced at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on March 17, 2023 in Henderson, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

So, the Raiders protected themselves should Garoppolo not recover from his surgery in time for this upcoming season.

If Jimmy Garoppolo indeed is not healthy enough to play this season, what’s next for Las Vegas?

Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans

You know who really wants the Las Vegas Raiders to trade for Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill? Titans fans. They flooded Twitter with messages Sunday imploring the team to deal the veteran to Vegas.

Tannehill probably represents the best option for Las Vegas. He’s been a very good quarterback in Tennessee and is undervalued by the team’s fans. As far as available quarterbacks in May and June, it’s hard to do better than Tannehill

Tom Brady, Retired

OK, yes, this is borderline insane. But Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio threw out the idea, so we must at least entertain the idea.

Brady is currently in the process of buying a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders. While that makes it seem like he’d be a fit for the team at quarterback, it complicates matters quite a bit.

Retired quarterback Tom Brady, sportscaster Jim Gray and Las Vegas Raiders owner and managing general partner and Las Vegas Aces owner Mark Davis talk during halftime of a game between the Connecticut Sun and the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Review Journal reported that some NFL owners might not approve a Brady ownership deal unless he agrees to stay retired. If he did become a partial owner, he might need unanimous approval by the league’s 32 owners to play for the team. That seems … unlikely.

Unless Brady backs out of the purchase of the Raiders minority stake to come back and play quarterback, it’s nearly out-of-the-question that he plays for the team.

And that seems just as unlikely.

Brian Hoyer, Las Vegas Raiders

The current backup quarterback on the Las Vegas Raiders depth chart is veteran Brian Hoyer. How does a team go into a season with Brian Hoyer as its starting quarterback? If they want to tank for the #1 overall pick in 2024.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams is an overwhelming favorite to be the #1 pick in next year’s NFL Draft (DraftKings SportsBook lists him at -500).

Teams are expected to “compete” for his services this season. Going into the season with Brian Hoyer as starting quarterback helps those chances. Especially in a division featuring Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Russell Wilson.

Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers

The Raiders could try another former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, Trey Lance. If Brock Purdy is healthy enough to start in 2023, the team probably wants to move on from Lance. They even brought Sam Darnold on board, more proof that they don’t have future plans for Lance.

Trey Lance of the San Francisco 49ers looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi’s Stadium. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Lance is a former No. 3 overall pick who doesn’t have much value, so the Raiders wouldn’t have to give much up to get him. Plus, he’s on a rookie deal so relatively inexpensive. If he happens to turn it around, then they got a steal.

If not, they get back into the running for the #1 overall pick. Pretty much a win-win for Las Vegas.

Other quarterback options for the Las Vegas Raiders

There are some veteran free agents available, but the list isn’t very inspiring.

Best free-agent QBs available: Carson Wentz

Teddy Bridgewater

Matt Ryan*

Nick Foles

Joe Flacco

Chase Daniel

Sean Mannion

Bryce Perkins

Jacob Eason



In that case, they might be better sticking with Brian Hoyer.

Either way, things don’t look great for the Raiders heading into 2023. But, again, maybe that’s the point.

Tank for the #1 pick and hope Caleb Williams saves the team.

Hey, they can dream, right?