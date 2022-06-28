Jimmy G Called A ‘B*tch’ By Ex-Teammate; Former Pats WR Julian Edelman Supports Claim

The Black Unicorn is back to talking smack.

Retired NFL tight end Martellus Bennett appeared on Devin and Jason McCourty’s podcast to discuss former teammate and current 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s situation in forcing his way out of San Francisco.

For more context, here's Martellus Bennett speaking on the @McCourtyTwins Double Coverage podcast about Jimmy Garoppolo.



"You can’t win with a bitch for a quarterback."pic.twitter.com/1AbDpcRKkc — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 27, 2022

Bennett said that Niners fans shouldn’t worry if Garoppolo chooses to leave, then calling the one-time New England Patriots backup QB a b***h and stating that teams are better off without him.

“You can’t win with a b***h for a quarterback,” Bennett said.

He shared that during his stint with the Patriots, guys on the team saw how soft Garoppolo could be after taking his time rehabbing a thumb injury, which left the team down to their third option at QB with Tom Brady also out at the time.

“We lost two games,” Bennett said. “One of them is because Jimmy Garappolo was being a b*tch. He quit before us on the last — decided not to play right before the game.

“So, we went out there, Jacoby [Brissett] came out and played with a f*cked-up thumb, [and] played his heart out. But, Jimmy was just being a b*tch about it all.

“And he’s still being — like, that’s why, you can’t win with a b*tch for a quarterback.”

Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman appeared to back Bennett’s online claims.

“A lot of guys got mad about it,” Edelman commented. “I’m not going to lie, I got mad about it. I sacrifice my body all day long. I was taking shots for this, numbing up that.”

Garoppolo agreed with San Fran’s front office to find a trade destination for the QB as the Niners start to prime Trey Lance to assume the starter’s role in his second year in the NFL.

Teams rumored to be interested in trading for Jimmy G include the Seattle Seahawks, Houston Texans and the Cleveland Browns, who are interested in sending current backup Baker Mayfield in a straight-up trade with the 49ers.

