Jimmy Butler Forces Teammates To Listen To Nickelback After Loss

A true leader finds a way to rally his troops by any means necessary. Jimmy Butler is that leader.

After the Miami Heat fell to the Orlando Magic in overtime Saturday, the star forward knew something had to change. It was his team’s eighth loss in 12 games, and they crumbled in OT.

All this after Butler scored 38 points in 39 minutes and hit a ridiculous 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the game to overtime in the first place.

So when the Heat got back to the locker room, they were met with the sweet sounds of the early 2000s’ most polarizing band.

The sounds of Nickelback coming from the portable speaker inside the Miami Heat locker room were unmistakable. As the rest of his teammates and Heat staffers quietly showered, got dressed and picked over a postgame pizza spread following a 126-114 overtime loss to the Orlando Magic on Saturday, Jimmy Butler decided it was the the right time to pump up the volume on his stereo and blast the familiar sounds of Chad Kroeger’s voice. And Butler, who had just poured in a game-high 38 points in 39 minutes sang every word to each song. ESPN Staff Writer Nick Friedel

Jimmy Butler probably does live in a hilltop house driving 15 cars. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Sure, he could have yelled and screamed and scolded his teammates for their lackluster performance. But this way just seems way more awesome. And hilarious.

Now, Butler wasn’t without fault. He did earn himself a technical foul by walking off the court and entering the tunnel before the game was over.

Losing to the Magic last night took a toll on Jimmy Butler pic.twitter.com/spz0eVzr6Q — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) March 13, 2023

When reporters asked him about it later, he simply responded: “I don’t give a f-ck.”

But it’s not like him to say sorry. You were waiting on a different story?

Jimmy Butler’s Nickelback ‘punishment’ seemed to work.

It’s all good fun to hate on Nickelback. But if you tell me you don’t know every single word to “Rockstar,” you are a liar.

This is how he reminds them of who they really are.

The Heat are 2-0 since Butler’s impromptu Nickelback karaoke party, and the six-time All-Star is playing some of the best basketball of his career.

Even the Heat Twitter account is jumping on board.

Look at this photograph… pic.twitter.com/I0KVoF6uCV — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) March 16, 2023

By the way, Jimmy Butler is also a huge country music fan and even appears in Luke Bryan’s “Light It Up” video.

So you better keep winning, Miami Heat. Before you end up serenaded by No. 22 and the poetic lyrics of “Country Girl Shake it for Me.”