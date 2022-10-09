Jimbo Fisher Allegedly Made Bonehead Mistake On The Final Play Against Alabama

Jimbo Fisher apparently gave Alabama players an incredible clue about who Texas A&M would target on the final play.

With just a few seconds left in the game, the Aggies had one final play to upset the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa. However, Haynes King failed to connect Evan Stewart, and Alabama avoided a stunning upset.

Well, it turns out Jimbo Fisher did the Crimson Tide a huge favor by openly stating on the sidelines who the Aggies were going to throw to.

ALABAMA SURVIVES TEXAS A&M 😱 pic.twitter.com/Gu52alAVo8 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 9, 2022

“I’m actually looking at Jimbo before the play, just going through, and he’s like, ‘Evan, Evan, Evan, Evan.’ I was like, ‘OK, I’m ready,'” Alabama DB Terrion Arnold told the press after the game when breaking down how he knew how to stop the play, according to the Tuscaloosa News.

Arnold, who was on Evan Stewart, would stop the Aggies from scoring just moments later.

Did Jimbo Fisher cost the Aggies a monster win over Alabama for the second straight year?

It’s a truly stunning claim from Arnold and nothing short of a bonehead move from Fisher if he actually said Evan’s name repeatedly before the ball was snapped.

Why not just get out on the field and tell Nick Saban’s entire team what’s about to happen?

Alabama player explains how he knew who Texas A&M was targeting. Alabama beat Texas A&M 24-20. Texas A&M is now 3-3. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

To be clear, Jimbo Fisher will be owed a staggering $86 million if he’s fired at the end of the season because every penny of his $95 million deal he agreed to last season was fully guaranteed.

Since the start of last season, Fisher’s coaching record with the Aggies is 11-7. Now, it comes out he allegedly blew the team’s biggest game of the season in the dumbest way imaginable.

It’s unclear what Fisher might do to right the ship, but if a team’s head coach is signaling receiving targets, the problems might run deeper than initially thought.