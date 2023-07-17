What Is Jimbo Fisher So Afraid Of? Just Say Bobby Petrino Is Calling Texas A&M Plays This Season

Videos by OutKick

NASHVILLE — I do not understand the mindset of Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher still trying to play coy about who will call plays on offense. He hired Bobby Petrino to be offensive coordinator for a reason, so why aren’t we getting a solid answer? Fisher is not hiding nuclear launch codes.

Once again, we find ourselves trying to interpret the wording from Jimbo Fisher in regards to the play calling on offense.

“I’m not going to get into that. Bobby was hired for a reason,” Fisher said at SEC Media Days. “Tremendous guy, tremendous football mind. Hopefully, he’ll call the game and have suggestions.”

What is this hopefully stuff? Either he’s calling the offense every game or there’s a much bigger problem in College Station. If anything, this takes some of the pressure off Jimbo Fisher, but he’s still trying to find different ways to answer the question.

Former Arkansas Head Coach Bobby Petrino calls in a play from the sidelines against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at War Memorial Stadium on November 21, 2009 in Little Rock, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Bulldogs 42-21. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

We’ve all seen the type of offense Petrino can run, losing back at his time at Arkansas . The only thing Bobby can do right now is help an offense that has struggled to find its way. This is the most confusing part about Jimbo’s answers. We all know that Fisher did not want to give up play-calling duties, but it comes with being a head coach. Growing up is part of the game, which he continues to ignore.

“When you get to play calling, and you get on a roll, you need a guy that ca do it, and I think Bobby can definitely do that better than anybody in college football,” Fisher noted. “And I have a great respect for him. We’ve had great admiration for each other for a long time.”

Why are we still having to play mind games with Jimbo? Either way, I don’t trust Fisher to take the playbook away from Petrino if things are going south by the fourth game of the season. As for Texas A&M fans, I imagine they are just as confused today as they were during his first press conference announcing Petrino.

Wild times, especially when all it takes is for one guy to be honest.