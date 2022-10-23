Jimbo Fisher, Mel Tucker and Mario Cristobal make a ton of money, but the trio hasn’t won a whole lot of games in 2022.

The Aggies are fresh off an embarrassing loss to South Carolina, Miami got run off the field Saturday by Duke and Michigan State recently had a four game losing streak.

All three programs appear to be in major trouble.

Mario Cristobal and Miami are 3-4. (Photo by Samuel Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

However, once you dig into the numbers, the situation only gets worse. As pointed out in a viral Reddit thread, the three men are on contracts totaling more than a quarter of a billion dollars, but have a combined record of 9-12 in 2022.

Let’s break down the numbers:

It’s an incredibly ugly situation for Jimbo Fisher, Mel Tucker and Mario Cristobal.

Once you add it up, the three men will earn $270 million. Yet, not a single one of the three men has a winning record in 2022.

We’re talking about three of the highest paid coaches in all of sports, and none of them are above .500 through seven games. If you’re a fan, you have every right in the world to be furious.

Mel Tucker is struggling to meet expectations in East Lansing. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Mostly, Texas A&M fans should be livid. Cristobal is in a slight rebuild at Miami, and while MSU should be better, Tucker doesn’t have the same talent Fisher does in College Station.

Jimbo Fisher is in his fifth season at Texas A&M and has never won at least 10 games in a season. Now, it appears the team is regressing.

The team has losses to Appalachian State, Mississippi State, Alabama and South Carolina. Losing to the Crimson Tide is something fans can stomach, but what about the other three? Texas A&M fans expect much better. Again, Jimbo is making $95 million over a decade, and it’s all guaranteed. It’s definitely worth asking if Jimbo Fisher has the worst contract in college football. He’s been there for five years, and the team is simply bad.

Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies are currently 3-4. His deal is worth $95 million. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

If you’re a fan of any of the programs these coaches are responsible for and not upset, I have to ask whether or not you’re even paying attention.

When coaches are making this kind of money, they need to perform. It’s that simple. Instead, this trio is making a combined $270 million and has won a combined nine games. Just downright embarrassing.