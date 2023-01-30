Jim Nantz ‘Breaks News’ That Tee Higgins Will Switch To #5 Jersey, Something Higgins Said In 2021

Videos by OutKick

Perhaps the most surprising thing to come from the first half of the AFC Championship was CBS play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz “breaking the news” that Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins plans to switch from No. 85 to No. 5 next season.

The funny part is that Higgins announced this decision in September of 2021. At the time, he had planned to switch numbers this past offseason. However, making that decision on lesser notice means he has to buy out all of the Tee Higgins No. 85 jerseys for sale.

That’s a hefty sum. However, by giving the league two seasons of notice, it should come at a cheaper price for Higgins.

Higgins wore No. 5 in college at Clemson.

Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins will switch from jersey #85 to #5, the number he wore at Clemson. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

People on Twitter quickly shared this “breaking news” from 16 months ago.

According to the CBS broadcast, #Bengals WR Tee Higgins will change his number from 85 to 5 next season.



Higgins wore #5 at Clemson — Justin Ramos (@NEPinsider) January 30, 2023

Tee Higgins reportedly is going to change his number to 5 next season Tee wore the number 5 in college #NFL pic.twitter.com/lPWz1EfrqF — everything (@sportsuppdates) January 30, 2023

Tee Higgins will switch his jersey number next season to #5 — Bobby Thompson (@BThomps81) January 30, 2023

Did they say Tee Higgins was changing his number to 5 next year? #Bengals — KD. (@ladyk4lyfe_) January 30, 2023

There were also a lot of jokes about wearing #5 but for a different team.

So Jim Nantz said Tee Higgins is planning to switch to #5 next season.



Guess that rules out the Giants in a trade since Kayvon already has that number. 😉🤣 #TogetherBlue — WBG84 (@WBG84) January 30, 2023

How the hell Tee Higgins gonna wear #5 next year when that number is retired by the Bears? — EJ (@itsmine49) January 30, 2023

Tee Higgins gonna look good in a number 5 pats jersey — Cooper (@CB727272) January 30, 2023

Tee Higgins said he wants his “own” Bengals number

Of course, the most famous Bengals player to wear No. 85 is Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson. Higgins cited that he wanted to carve his own path and not be compared to that No. 85.

“I just feel like Chad has done so much for this organization,” Higgins said in 2021, to the Cincinnati Enquirer. “I just have a good feeling his number is going to get lifted one day.”

Higgins continued (in 2021, remember), “I just want to make a name for myself. I keep seeing on Twitter (people say I am) ‘Ochocinco 2.0.’ I don’t want to be a 2.0. No disrespect to Chad. He’s a great receiver. I don’t want to be a 2.0 for myself. I want to be Tee Higgins 1.0, No. 5 and go out there and make a name for myself and this organization.”

“I mean, it’s cool. I like it,” Chad Johnson told CBS Sports. “Obviously, wanting to have his own identity and create his own identity with the Bengals is a good thing.

Tee Higgins doesn’t want to be compared to Chad Ochocinco/Johnson, the most famous Bengals player to wear #85 (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

“Obviously, wearing the (No.) 85 – some of the stuff I’ve done throughout the years – you will always be compared to or associated with, you know, with myself. But it’s pretty cool. He’s gonna look good in that (No.) 5. And it’s the number he wore when he went to college.”

Bengals have to make tough decision on Higgins

Obviously, in a perfect world, the Cincinnati Bengals would sign Tee Higgins to an extension and pair him with Ja’Marr Chase for years to come. But with Chase and quarterback Joe Burrow needing big contracts in the near future, Cincinnati has to see if they can make the money work for all three.

Obviously, fans of other teams have noticed Higgins immense talent and the difficult task the Bengals have in trying to keep him.

They’re already lobbying for their front offices to make a move for Higgins, who the Bengals could trade to get some value rather than potentially lose him to free agency.

There is a lot to be decided in the Tee Higgins saga. But his number change is not one of them.

He decided that 16 months ago.

Breaking news!