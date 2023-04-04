Jim Nantz Says Simple, Classy Goodbye After Announcing Last National Championship Game

Videos by OutKick

HOUSTON – Nothing flashy, just classy.

“Everybody has a story. Everybody has a story to tell,” CBS play-by-play legend Jim Nantz said after his last men’s college basketball national championship game Monday night following Connecticut’s 76-59 win over San Diego State at NRG Stadium.

“Just try to tell that story, and be kind,” Nantz said. “Let me say one more thing. To everybody in college basketball, my family and all the viewers, thank you for being my friend.”

Nantz, 62, is leaving his play-by-play calling duties for the NCAA Tournament and the Final Four, something he has done since 1990. But he will continue do play-by-play at the Masters golf tournament and the NFL on CBS.

He interviewed Final Four MVP Adama Sanogo of Connecticut and Huskies’ coach Dan Hurley after the game at center court.

“You can’t make me cry in front of all these people, Jim,” Hurley said.