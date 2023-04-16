Jim Nantz Insists CBS Did Not Deliberately Keep Phil Mickelson Off Screen At Masters

Videos by OutKick

One of the subplots of The Masters tournament last week was the treatment of LIV golfers by TV networks. It seemed the networks showed less of them than the situation warranted. This is especially true regarding Phil Mickelson, a player TV cameras usually can’t get enough.

Despite Mickelson remaining in contention through Saturday, not many of his shots made the broadcast. Until Sunday, when there was no choice. Mickelson shot a ridiculous seven-under 65, the best round of the day by any player.

That final round vaulted Mickelson up The Masters leaderboard, where he eventually finished in a tie for second place.

Phil Mickelson of The United States plays his second shot on the 17th hole during the final round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Despite the seeming lack of coverage, CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz says the network absolutely did not purposefully ignore Mickelson.

“If you went back and looked at the full coverage on Sunday, including Sunday morning, the finishing up of the third round, our guys were really on Phil,” Nantz told Sports Illustrated.

“At the end, the leaderboard looks like, ‘Well, he should have gotten that much coverage because he finished second.’ But you don’t know how it’s all going to play out in the end,” Nantz continued.

“Phil has been a buddy of mine for a long time. There was no effort to conceal him or hide him at all.”

Nantz is somewhat correct. Mickelson’s final round at The Masters moved him up to second place, but he really never had much of a chance to win the tournament.

Jim Nantz, CBS Sportscaster, is seen on set during the first round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

However, much like Tiger Woods, Mickelson generally garners massive coverage whenever he plays, no matter how he plays. Obviously, Mickelson doesn’t generate the same coverage as Tiger, but previously he was the closest example.

CBS can hide behind the fact that Mickelson was outside victory contention for most of the weekend, but that doesn’t account for how networks treated him in the past.

Woods, for example, was six-over through seven holes of the third round before weather halted play. Woods, of course, went on to withdraw from the tournament. However, every one of those shots he hit was shown on TV. He was nowhere near contention.

Again, Phil Mickelson is not Tiger Woods. But it’s hard to argue he’s the next-closest.

CBS can claim they didn’t “hide” him, which is true. But they also didn’t showcase Mickelson.

And normally, they would.

That’s not an unreasonable observation.