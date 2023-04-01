Jim Nantz Prepares For Masters By Having Grant Hill Attempt Courtside Putt At Final Four

Is there ever a bad place to work on your golf game? Even at the Final Four, Jim Nantz and Grant Hill were giving us a preview of the upcoming Masters, which starts next week.

It’s hard enough to make a putt in-front of a national television audience, but I give Grant Hill credit for trying to get it in the cup, with Nantz chiming him. Forget the on-court game, Hill had to deal with putting on a rigid carpet, with chords underneath the surface.

Jim Nantz, Grant Hill and Bill Rafferty at Final Four
HOUSTON, TEXAS – APRIL 01: (L-R) Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, and Bill Raftery talk during the game between the Florida Atlantic Owls and San Diego State Aztecs during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Final Four semifinal game at NRG Stadium on April 01, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

While Florida Atlantic was shooting 54% from the field in the first half, Grant Hill would certainly like a mulligan off the court. I’ve seen a number of different ways CBS has tried to promote the upcoming Masters, but having Bill Rafferty and Jim Nantz standing over you while trying to drain a putt, that’s a lot of pressure.

HOUSTON, TEXAS – APRIL 01: A view of NRG Stadium during the first half between the Florida Atlantic Owls and San Diego State Aztecs during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Final Four semifinal game at NRG Stadium on April 01, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

We’ve seen Grant Hill drain some massive shots during the Final Four and NBA career, but this is one shot he’ll certainly be hearing from his friends about.

