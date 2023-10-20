Jim Nantz Announces Random Golfer’s Shot At Pebble Beach

Videos by OutKick

Playing a round at Pebble Beach is a (pricey) bucket list item for every golfer. But imagine if your green fee came with commentary from Jim Nantz.

That’s exactly what happened to a guy named David Lorenz, who got the surprise of a lifetime when he approached the seventh tee to find the legendary sports broadcaster having a morning stroll. So of course, Nantz did what he does best.

“Tonight on CBS begins with 60 minutes,” he said before effortlessly going into play-by-play mode for this lucky golfer.

Watch:

But this isn’t the first time Nantz has given free commentary at Pebble Beach. Check out his calls for Golf Digest’s Dave Shedloski and a random dude on hole 14.

Reason No. 8,342 why Jim Nantz is the 🐐. pic.twitter.com/Z8Y3FLFdpe — Corey Holloway (@CoreyRHolloway) November 22, 2020

But the iconic Pebble Beach seventh hole has a special place in Nantz’s heart as he and his wife Courtney were married on its tee in 2012.

He loves it so much, in fact, that he had a replica of the seventh hole built in the backyard of his Monterey, Calif., home. With the help of architects and Pebble Beach staff, the hole was built exactly 50 per cent to scale.

Which, I guess, makes it a par 1.5?

Jim Nantz shows off his replica seventh hole at his home near Pebble Beach. (Credit: GCMOnline.com)

Nantz now splits his time between his home in Nashville and his golf course oasis.

So if you’re ever playing a round at Pebble Beach, keep your eyes and ears peeled. You might just hear a familiar voice saying, “Hello, friends.”

