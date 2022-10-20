Wisconsin Coach Shows Refreshing Sense Of Self-Awareness

Wisconsin interim coach Jim Leonhard is very aware of the situation he’s in.

The Badgers are currently 3-4 and fresh off a loss to a bad Michigan State team this past Saturday. Since becoming the interim coach, Leonhard is 1-1, and while the offense has shown drastic improvement, fans are not happy.

The man now tasked with rebuilding the program is under no illusions that’s not the case.

Will Wisconsin keep Jim Leonhard for the long haul? (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Jim Leonhard knows he has something to prove to Wisconsin Badgers fans.

This Saturday against Purdue will be Leonhard’s first home game at Camp Randall since Paul Chryst was fired.

Is he excited about running out of the tunnel as the leader of the program for the first time? Not at all. He informed the media Thursday fans are skeptical of the team, and his priority is proving the Badgers can win.

Running out of a tunnel isn’t the focus of Jim Leonhard.

#Badgers Jim Leonhard asked if he has thought of leading team out of tunnel at CRS for first time. Said that isn't high on his list of priorities. Rather, he guesses fans will be skeptical of team and team needs to show it can play good ball, win. — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) October 20, 2022

Leonhard’s bluntness is a refreshing change of pace for Wisconsin fans.

It’s great to see a coach who doesn’t even attempt to engage in the much-dreaded coach speak. Most coaches just give you runaround answers that rarely mean anything.

Nothing against Paul Chryst, but he couldn’t show excitement if his life depended on it. His house could be on fire, and he probably wouldn’t even show the slightest bit of emotion.

Leonhard isn’t like that at all. He’s fired up on the sidelines, openly telling the media he’s thrown a player off the team and he’s now said what we’re all thinking. Nobody knows if we should trust this team or entrust him to lead it for years to come.

He’s shooting fans straight, and that’s all we can ask for.

Jim Leonhard is 1-1 as the interim head coach of the Badgers. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

With a 1-1 record as the interim head coach, Jim Leonhard’s fate in Madison is far from decided. While all signs point to him keeping the job, there’s still work that must be done. Beating Purdue is that next step, and he knows it. He starts tacking up a few wins, and skepticism will soon disappear.