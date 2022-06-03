Jim Kaat Refers To Nestor Cortes As ‘Nestor the Molester’

Twins color commentator Jim Kaat took a page out of the Harry Doyle book of broadcasting and coined Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes with a less than flattering nickname Thursday, “Nestor the Molester.”
It’s not quite “The Big Unit,” “Teddy Ballgame,” Hammerin’ Hank,” or “Crime Dog,” but it’s got an…interesting ring to it.
Kaat, 83, used a Chris Archer strike out of Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera to cue up the line about Cortes.
“Nestor the Molester,’ Nestor Cortes. Angles and different speeds. He’s a pitcher,” Kaat said during a tv replay of the Twins’ Archer handing Cabrera a K. He had been discussing his favorite pitchers to watch across MLB.
Cancel culture unite! A Yankee has been referred to as a molester, on tv!
Listen to Kaat’s super-duper offensive gifting of a nickname in the clip below.
Jim Kaat's nickname for Nestor Cortes is "Nestor the Molestor" 😬 pic.twitter.com/ezLhcPBXSB
— MLB Errors (@mlberrors) June 2, 2022
Odd as it may seem on the surface, Kaat clearly meant for “molester” to be seen as compliment for Cortes’ filthy pitching. The Yankee hurler currently sports a 5-1 record with a 1.50 ERA. In the 60 innings he’s pitched, Cortes has 68 strikeouts.
As the Twins – Tigers game moved along, Kaat issued a statement. “While they have a little break here,” Kaat began. “In fact I need to read this right now. Because, earlier in the game when Yoan Moncada was at the plate, in an attempt to compliment the great player that he is I used a poor choice of words that resulted in an insensitive and hurtful remark. And I’m sorry for that.”
Cortes, who pitched seven scoreless innings on Thursday, was asked about Kaat’s comment. He told the Associated Press: “I’m sure, you know, he didn’t really mean it, and people make mistakes, but it didn’t offend me at all.
“So, you know, I don’t really have anything more than just that, honestly.”
Yes, Kaat is simply showing he is from an almost by-gone era. It’s a play on words alliteration…. and used before.
20-30 years ago there was an NFL DL named Chester McGlochlin – Raiders as I recall – known as “Chester The Molester” …. the “…ester” in his first name simply rhymes with “Molester” …. as it does with “Nestor”. Nothing more complicated than that despite what the Woke Terrorists will claim.
and humanity’s handbasket drops another notch towards Hell…”
Lester Hayes, the great Raiders cornerback from the ’80s, had the same nickname. Nobody seemed too perturbed back then.
Cancel culture today: Don’t worry Nestor. We will be outraged for you, even if you’re not.
The “outrage” being – not at the harmless nickname – but at the OMG Reaction to it by the wokies!
Reminds me of this old gem:
A backpacker is traveling through Ireland when it starts to rain. He decides to wait out the storm in a nearby pub. The only other person at the bar is an older man staring at his drink. After a few moments of silence the man turns to the backpacker and says in a thick Irish accent:
“You see this bar? I built this bar with my own bare hands. I cut down every tree and made the lumber myself. I toiled away through the wind and cold, but do they call me McGreggor the bar builder? No.”
He continued “Do you see that stone wall out there? I built that wall with my own bare hands. I found every stone and placed them just right through the rain and the mud, but do they call me McGreggor the wall builder? No.”
“Do ya see that pier out there on the lake? I built that pier with my own bare hands, driving each piling deep into ground so that it would last a lifetime. Do they call me McGreggor the pier builder? No.”
“But ya fuck one goat..”