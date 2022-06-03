Jim Kaat Refers To Nestor Cortes As ‘Nestor the Molester’

Twins color commentator Jim Kaat took a page out of the Harry Doyle book of broadcasting and coined Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes with a less than flattering nickname Thursday, “Nestor the Molester.”

It’s not quite “The Big Unit,” “Teddy Ballgame,” Hammerin’ Hank,” or “Crime Dog,” but it’s got an…interesting ring to it.

Kaat, 83, used a Chris Archer strike out of Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera to cue up the line about Cortes.

“Nestor the Molester,’ Nestor Cortes. Angles and different speeds. He’s a pitcher,” Kaat said during a tv replay of the Twins’ Archer handing Cabrera a K. He had been discussing his favorite pitchers to watch across MLB.

Cancel culture unite! A Yankee has been referred to as a molester, on tv!

Listen to Kaat’s super-duper offensive gifting of a nickname in the clip below.

Jim Kaat's nickname for Nestor Cortes is "Nestor the Molestor" 😬 pic.twitter.com/ezLhcPBXSB — MLB Errors (@mlberrors) June 2, 2022

Odd as it may seem on the surface, Kaat clearly meant for “molester” to be seen as compliment for Cortes’ filthy pitching. The Yankee hurler currently sports a 5-1 record with a 1.50 ERA. In the 60 innings he’s pitched, Cortes has 68 strikeouts.

As the Twins – Tigers game moved along, Kaat issued a statement. “While they have a little break here,” Kaat began. “In fact I need to read this right now. Because, earlier in the game when Yoan Moncada was at the plate, in an attempt to compliment the great player that he is I used a poor choice of words that resulted in an insensitive and hurtful remark. And I’m sorry for that.”

Cortes, who pitched seven scoreless innings on Thursday, was asked about Kaat’s comment. He told the Associated Press: “I’m sure, you know, he didn’t really mean it, and people make mistakes, but it didn’t offend me at all.

“So, you know, I don’t really have anything more than just that, honestly.”

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF