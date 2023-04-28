Colts’ Owner Jim Irsay Asks Fans On Twitter If Team Should Draft Will Levis After Already Drafting Anthony Richardson

Videos by OutKick

Why draft one quarterback when you can draft two? That seems to be the question on the mind of Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay based on the tweet about Will Levis he fired off Friday afternoon.

READ: JIM IRSAY TWEETS ‘SOUTH PARK’ VIDEO MOCKING NFL OWNERS, ROGER GOODELL

The Colts drafted Anthony Richardson with the fourth-overall pick in the NFL Draft on Thursday night. Levis, a quarterback the Colts were linked to heading into the draft, is still available and Irsay seems to be at least entertaining the idea of snagging him.

But Irsay won’t move forward with the move unless Colts fans on Twitter give him the green light.

That’s right, a billionaire owner of an NFL team jumped on Twitter to ask Colts fans if they would draft Levis if he’s still there for the taking when their next pick rolls around.

Twitter/JimIrsay

The sheer act of Irsay asking Twitter if his NFL franchise should draft Levis is embarrassing enough, but to compare two quarterbacks who have taken a combined zero snaps in the NFL to two of the all-time greats in Steve Young and Joe Montana makes the moment even worse.

This would be one thing coming from the owner of a team that’s been successful over the last few seasons, but Indianapolis has won one playoff game in eight seasons.