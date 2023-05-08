Jim Irsay Reacts To The Commanders Attempting To Lure Andrew Luck Out Of Retirement

Videos by OutKick

Colts owner Jim Irsay isn’t happy about the Washington Commanders meddling with Andrew Luck.

A recent report claimed the Commanders called Luck to see if the former first overall pick would be interested in strapping on the pads again.

Luck abruptly retired from the Colts shortly before the 2019 season.

Well, any team hoping to sign Luck is in trouble because Jim Irsay isn’t having any of it. The Colts owner tweeted Sunday night that any team hoping to lure Luck out of retirement is in “clear Violation of the League’s Tampering Policy.”

His message is simple: Try to get Andrew Luck on the field and there will be consequences if there’s anything he can do about it.

If any NFL Team,attempted to contact Andrew Luck (or any associate of him)… to play for their Franchise – it would be a clear Violation of the League’s Tampering Policy. — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) May 8, 2023

Teams need to relax with Andrew Luck.

It’s been more than four years since Andrew Luck threw his last pass in an NFL game. He’s not coming out of retirement, and that’s been clear for a long time.

Sightings of Luck these days are about as rare as a unicorn sighting, but one thing is clear, he’s not anywhere near being ready to play even if he wanted to.

He surfaced back in September 2022 at a Stanford game. Does that look like a guy who is in physical shape to take a hit right now? Absolutely not.

Andrew Luck's daughter is not impressed. pic.twitter.com/cTZvmC40mI — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) September 11, 2022

Andrew Luck has moved past football, and couldn’t seem to be happier. He has a ton of money in the bank, a great family and doesn’t seem interested in ever playing again.

Of course, the fact he’s only 33 and was a generational talent means teams will continue to keep calling.

However, they better be ready to run into the buzzsaw that is Jim Irsay and the Colts. Indianapolis controls Luck if he ever wants to return, and Irsay is signaling his franchise simply won’t do business.

Will Andrew Luck ever play again? (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Don’t bank on seeing Luck again on an NFL field unless he’s wearing white and blue for the Colts, and even that is almost certainly not going to happen. The era of him slinging it has come and gone.