Jim Harbaugh’s Daughter Found Perfect Slogan For 2023 Michigan Football

Jim Harbaugh’s daughter may have just created the best slogan for this year’s Michigan football team.

The Wolverines head coach discussed his team’s impressive 52-7 win over Indiana on Saturday, and the sense of togetherness the Maze n’ Blue have. He said the selflessness his whole team displays has contributed to the team’s 6-0 start.

“The guys kind of playing for each other,” Harbaugh said. “They prepare for each other and when they fight for each other. They’re meant for each other and work together.”

The theme of “togetherness” has come up often in Harbaugh’s media interactions. In fact, it’s a trend his daughter, Katie, also picked up on, so much so that she potentially created the team’s newest mantra.

Jim Harbaugh is thrilled by the brotherhood that he sees in his team. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

“They win together, as Katie Harbaugh came up with a quote,” Jim said. “She was looking at my quote board and she said, ‘Work together, win together’. That’s my new favorite quote.”

The mantra certainly has a nice ring to it. Don’t expect it to overtake “Hail to the victors” as the official team slogan, but it might find its way onto a few t-shirts.

Michigan experienced a stern reality check last season in the College Football Playoff semifinal. The Wolverines lost 51-45 to TCU in a game they didn’t take seriously, and paid a steep price for it.

After learning they needed to look in the mirror before becoming one of the sport’s elite programs, Michigan seems to have found its stride. Fueled by togetherness, an efficient offense, and suffocating defense, Michigan sits at No. 2 in the country.

Michigan looks like one of the most complete teams in college football at the moment. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“I just feel like we’ve kind of figured out our identity,” linebacker Michael Barrett said. “Just kind of always stressing our four pillars, especially defensively. Just always talking about our pillars; trying to get block destruction and communication and always focusing in on that daily, and just continue to get better day by day.”

Not they may have found the perfect mantra to capture this team’s identity, thanks to helping hand from the coach’s daughter.