Michigan Preparing To Make Jim Harbaugh Highest-Paid Big Ten Coach: REPORT

Michigan reportedly is gearing up to hand Jim Harbaugh a massive contract extension.

Harbaugh has won two straight Big Ten championships and has brought the Wolverines to two straight College Football Playoff appearances.

Currently, the Wolverines are 6-0 and ranked second in America. The school is getting ready to lock up Harbaugh with lots of cash.

John Bacon reported Monday that “two high-ranking UM officials” told him the plan is to make Harbaugh the highest-paid coach in the Big Ten “within the next month.”

I just received this from two high-ranking UM officials: “The Regents, Warde Manuel, and President Ono are all in alignment that Jim (Harbaugh) should have an extension within the next month that makes him the highest paid coach in the conference.”

That should settle that. — John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) October 9, 2023

Jim Harbaugh is slated to earn a little more than $8.25 million this season and is the 12th highest-paid coach in America, according to the latest data from USA Today. Ryan Day is the highest-paid coach in the Big Ten. He will earn nearly $10.3 million this season.

By comparison, Michigan is getting Harbaugh on a bargain deal. Winning back-to-back Big Ten titles, having two straight College Football Playoff appearances and rolling to a 6-0 start in 2023 should get you into the top 10 salaries.

Jim Harbaugh reportedly nearing massive extension with Michigan. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

It now sounds like that’s exactly what Michigan plans to do, and that means Harbaugh will have to get his salary bumped up by at least $2 million annually. Not a bad deal.

The fact he’s reportedly nearly an extension is also a sign the university must not be too worried about the NCAA’s investigation. Michigan self-imposed a three game suspension on Harbaugh to start the season in response to alleged recruiting violations during the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s unclear if the NCAA will come in at the end of the season and punish Harbaugh further.

Michigan handing him a huge extension would seem to indicate that’s not a major fear.

Will Jim Harbaugh stay at Michigan for the rest of his career? (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images)

It certainly seems like the Wolverines and Jim Harbaugh are rolling in a way the university hasn’t seen in a very long time. Now, it’s time for him to get a massive pay bump.