Jim Harbaugh Doubles As A Dishwasher During Recruiting Visit

In today’s world of college football coaches have to get their hands dirty both figuratively and literally to be successful, and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh accomplished the latter during a recent recruiting visit.

Harbaugh paid an in-home visit to the home of three-star wide receiver Semaj Morgan over the weekend. After getting to know the Morgan family over a meal, Harbaugh decided to go the extra mile and help out with the dishes.

Semaj’s mother, Erika, was certainly impressed by the Wolverines’ head coach.

At the Morgan household…you have to pull your weight!!!! @CoachJim4UM definitely pulled him. Thanks Coach for coming out we really enjoyed you!!! You are truly and amazing guy!!! pic.twitter.com/fi9FdPieaQ — Erika Morgan (@Erika_Morgan_TS) December 11, 2022

Sure you can argue that Harbaugh washing dishes is corny, but corny sometimes works. The nice gesture is incredibly on-brand for Harbaugh, and being nice has certainly never hurt anyone.

While Harbaugh is easy to make fun of given his uniqueness and old-school qualities, all the man does is win. Since arriving in Ann Arbor in 2015, the soon-to-be 59-year-old has gone 74-24 winning at least five games in five of eight seasons at the helm.

Morgan shared a photo on Twitter with the head coach as well that showed that the Morgan house is a shoe-free home.

Michigan may be preparing for its College Football Playoff game against TCU, but the recruiting trail never slows down.

Morgan, out of West Bloomfield High School in Michigan, has received 20 or so offers from schools around the country, but Michigan is among the most notable programs that are in on the 2023 wide receiver. Ole Miss, Missouri, and Mississippi State have also made offers.

Hopefully Harbaugh cleaned those dishes well, who knows, it could be the difference in him landing Morgan or not.