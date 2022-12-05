Jim Harbaugh Responds To NFL Rumors

Jim Harbaugh isn’t interested in a return to the NFL.

A report broke Sunday morning that NFL teams were vetting the Michigan Wolverines coach in case he wanted to return to the league. However, it sounds like it’s definitely not going to happen.

“I will enthusiastically be back as coach of the Wolverines in 2023,” Harbaugh told the press Sunday after NFL rumors started circulating.

Jim Harbaugh remains focused on Michigan.

As I wrote Sunday, Harbaugh leaving for the NFL right now doesn’t make a ton of sense. He finally has turned Michigan into a dominant program.

If there was a time to leave, it was when the Wolverines were getting housed annually by Ohio State.

Jim Harbaugh reacts to NFL rumors. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Since 2021, Michigan is 2-0 against the Buckeyes, has two Big Ten titles and two CFP appearances. Short of winning a national title, that’s as good of a two year run as you can have.

Harbaugh is a Michigan man and a former Wolverines player. He desperately wants the program to be relevant and great.

Now, under Jim Harbaugh’s leadership, Michigan has turned into one of the most formidable programs in the country. Zero shot he should pack his bags and head to the NFL.

Harbaugh is right where he needs to be and that’s in Ann Arbor leading the Michigan Wolverines.