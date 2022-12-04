NFL Teams Vetting Jim Harbaugh For Potential Return: REPORT

NFL teams are reportedly still looking at Jim Harbaugh as a potential head coaching candidate.

The Michigan coach just capped off his second straight Big Ten championship, and the Wolverines will also be playing in the CFP for the program’s second consecutive season.

At the end of last season, Harbaugh flirted with the Minnesota Vikings, but ultimately indicated the NFL chapter of his life was probably over. However, NFL teams are still vetting him and doing due diligence for a potential return to the league, according to Ian Rapoport.

Will Jim Harbaugh remain at Michigan? (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“One NFL source plugged into the situation said they believe Harbaugh would consider a return to the NFL, and a source with another team that could be running a head-coaching search said they believe Harbaugh would discuss an opening if asked and weigh the right situation,” Rapoport reported Sunday morning.

Rapoport also noted that the Colts – the team Jim Harbaugh used to sling it for – need a new QB. Read into that as much as you’d like.

A note: Jim Harbaugh's old team — the #Colts — currently have an opening for a head coach. https://t.co/32Lvn5HWue — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 4, 2022

Could Jim Harbaugh return to the NFL?

Harbaugh had some serious success with the San Francisco 49ers, and he came within a couple plays of winning a Super Bowl against the Ravens.

However, the situation eventually seemed to sour and he left for Michigan. After some serious ups and downs in Ann Arbor, Jim Harbaugh has won back-to-back conference champions with two straight playoff bids.

Will Jim Harbaugh return to the NFL? (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

He owns the Big Ten and is doing it with the team that made him a college football star. For the first time in decades, it feels like Michigan is pretty much unstoppable in the B1G, and nobody is more responsible for that than Jim Harbaugh.

Why leave now? Why leave after finally getting the program to where it needs to be? It just seems like a strange decision to make if he does.

NFL teams reportedly vetting Jim Harbaugh. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

As a betting man, I’d bet a lot Jim Harbaugh is still the coach at Michigan week one next season. The NFL might be kicking the tires on him returning to the league, but it just doesn’t make a ton of sense.