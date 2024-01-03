Paul Finebaum Makes Blunt Prediction For Jim Harbaugh’s Future

Videos by OutKick

Paul Finebaum thinks Jim Harbaugh’s final game at Michigan will be Monday night.

The Wolverines play the Washington Huskies Monday night for the national championship, and speculation is swirling about Harbaugh’s future.

He’s a hot NFL coaching name, and with the NCAA continuing to breathe down his neck, many think he could leave.

Jim Harbaugh and Michigan play Washington in the national title game. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Paul Finebaum is firmly in the camp of people who expect Harbaugh to dip. In fact, he pretty much guaranteed it.

“It’s pretty simple. If you have a shot at four NFL franchises and they’re coveting you and then on the other hand, you’re facing the NCAA after you accomplished everything you set out to do, it’s a very easy answer. He is leaving Michigan after next Monday night,” Finebaum said Wednesday on “Get Up.”

.@finebaum is CONFIDENT that Jim Harbaugh will leave Michigan for the NFL after the National Championship 👀 pic.twitter.com/TPEOu9fA38 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) January 3, 2024

What will Jim Harbaugh do?

The question of Harbaugh’s future plans seems to be dominating a lot of the talk surrounding the national title game, and for good reason.

No matter what he decides, the decision will send shockwaves through the football world. Michigan reportedly has a $125 million contract on the table for him waiting to be signed and delivered.

Yet, he hasn’t signed it yet, and chatter is growing he will take a serious look at the NFL. There are multiple openings he could entertain.

Currently, the Chargers, Raiders and Bears are all right near the top of the list, and there will 100% be more openings on the way.

Will Jim Harbaugh take an NFL job? (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

If he stays, Harbaugh could face further punishment from the NCAA over alleged recruiting violations during the COVID-19 pandemic and a massive sign stealing cheating scandal that rocked college football.

He was already suspended for a total of six games in 2023. Does he want to risk further suspension moving forward?

The common sense answer is no.

Will the national title game be Jim Harbaugh’s final game at Michigan. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The good news for fans is it shouldn’t take much longer to find out. A decision could come at any time after the national title game. Buckle up because it certainly appears chaos is on the horizon. Let me know what you think Harbaugh will do at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.