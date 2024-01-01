Nick Saban Discusses Michigan’s Cheating Scandal In Front Of Jim Harbaugh In Hilariously Awkward Video

Videos by OutKick

Nick Saban has gifted the internet an incredible video with the help of Jim Harbaugh.

The Alabama Crimson Tide and Michigan Wolverines play Monday in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff, and hype is off the charts for the game.

Can the 13-0 Wolverines finally punch a ticket to the title game or will Nick Saban, once again, find himself playing for a national championship?

The stakes couldn’t be any higher, but there’s one ugly cloud hanging over the game:

Michigan’s sign stealing scandal.

Jim Harbaugh was suspended for three games because of Michigan’s sign stealing scandal. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Nick Saban discusses Michigan’s sign stealing scandal with Jim Harbaugh seated next to him.

While the Wolverines are undefeated, the season has had plenty of chaos. Harbaugh was suspended the final three games of the regular season after an elaborate sign stealing operation was exposed. Former staffer Connor Stalions took the blame, but that didn’t stop the B1G from punishing Harbaugh. There could also be more punishment coming from the NCAA.

Well, the Alabama Crimson Tide coach was asked if he was worried about Michigan’s cheating scandal and what is being done to protect his signs……with Jim Harbaugh sitting just feet away from him.

Nick Saban reacts to Michigan’s sign stealing scandal. (Photo by Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Saban responded with the following:

No, we’re really not concerned about that, you know. Integrity in the game, I think, is really, really important, you know. Our team has had every opportunity to prepare for this game just like we have every other game. I think, especially, when you’re a no-huddle team, you’ve got to adapt and adjust how you communicate with the quarterback. Hopefully, one day we’ll get to the NFL system where you can just talk to the guy in his helmet. I think that would be a lot better, but for now, we just have to adapt to how we communicate with the quarterback. We’ll change it up and try not to put our players at a disadvantage in any way.

Check out the incredible video below, and definitely hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Nick Saban is asked if he's concerned about sign stealing from Michigan and what Alabama has done to prevent it from happening.



Jim Harbaugh looks on as Saban answers… pic.twitter.com/nxxSNB2K5B — Alabama Crimson Tide | AL.com (@aldotcomTide) December 31, 2023

This video belongs in the Smithsonian. Every single thing about it is awesome. Nick Saban is a very smart man, and he chooses his words very carefully.

It’s not an accident he brought up integrity. That was a purposeful decision and absolutely hilarious. Look at Harbaugh’s body language!

The man looked like he wanted to be anywhere else on the planet, but he just had to sit there and listen to Saban preach. The reporter responsible for bringing the internet this moment deserves a raise.

Nick Saban reacts to Michigan’s sign stealing scandal. (Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via USA Today Sports Network)

Michigan and Alabama kick at 5:00 EST, and I’ll be locked in. This moment only amplified my excitement. Hit me with your predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.