This Isn’t Like Past Years For Jim Harbaugh Regarding Potential NFL Future, With NCAA And Michigan Both Looking For Answers

The past few years of postseason decisions regarding Jim Harbaugh and the NFL have lacked one common dominator, which is the NCAA. So heading into the College Football Playoff’s semifinal matchup against Alabama, Michigan fans are also once again thinking about the future.

No matter what happens today in the Rose Bowl, a decision regarding Harbaugh’s future employment will have to be made, with a contract extension waiting to be signed. It’s a perplexing situation for folks in Ann Arbor, as the Wolverines look to snap a two-game playoff losing streak and finally play for a national title.

The conversation about who will be on the Michigan sidelines in 2024 is upcoming, whether that be after today’s game or next week in Houston. But in years past, conversations regarding a potential return to the NFL did not have a looming NCAA problem as a factor in the decision.

Sure, there was an investigation going on about the recruiting violations that occurred during the Covid period three years ago, but the NCAA wasn’t tipping its hand. This all changed before the 2023 season for the public, when it was announced that Michigan and the enforcement party could not come to an agreement on a suspension for Harbaugh.

So, Michigan decided it would self-impose a three-game suspension in hopes of preventing further punishment down the road from the NCAA. Unfortunately for the Wolverines, the self-imposed penalty was not enough in the eyes of those who are investigating Harbaugh’s program. This ended up causing the situation to be kicked down the road, even though Michigan’s athletic department tried to get out in front of future problems.

Looking back on what happened in the month of September with Harbaugh sitting at home on game-day, that could end up being the lesser of two problems.

Connor Stalions Ordeal Going To Push Jim Harbaugh To NFL?

The biggest story in college football during the 2023 season centered around a Michigan staffer setting up an operation to steal opponents signals. That certainly wasn’t on the college football bingo card entering the season, but the saga will once again pick up after Michigan either wins a national title or is eliminated later today.

Unfortunately for those who support the Maize and Blue, this could end up being the final straw for Jim Harbaugh and his time in Ann Arbor. I’m not implying that Michigan could not fight the NCAA to the bitter end on these allegations, but how much is Jim Harbaugh willing to fight is the question.

If returning to the NFL is Harbaugh’s true desire, then winning of a national title would be the perfect way to exit college football. We all know that the NCAA is ready to continue talking with folks around the program, while the Big Ten has already handed down its punishment, for the time being.

Does Harbaugh Feel Like Dealing With NCAA After Season?

Does Jim Harbaugh really feel like dealing with the NCAA during the offseason on a weekly basis? What else will come out in the investigation that could make life miserable for the head coach, even if he’s not lying when he says that he knew nothing of the Connor Stalions ordeal?

Whether Michigan fans like it or not, the Big Ten and the NCAA aren’t done with the Wolverines. Unfortunately, the committee on infractions will end up making a ruling on the alleged recruiting violations from past years. And since the NCAA is separating both cases, this could end up giving them a way to make Jim Harbaugh a repeat offender, if found guilty of a Level-1 violation.

All of this could factor into a decision on whether or not he wants to sign the lucrative contract extension. Sometimes it comes down to more than money, especially if your heart is pulling you back to the professional ranks.

One group of folks who don’t deserve to deal with the continued flirtation with the NFL is the Michigan fan base. As loyal as they are to the program, it has to be annoying to have your head coach thinking of leaving on a yearly basis. But the one way those fans could find peace with another round of NFL talk is for Harbaugh to leave them with a national championship.

So, as Michigan and Alabama face-off in the Rose Bowl for a shot to play for a title, a decision regarding the future trajectory of the Wolverines program is rapidly approaching. Maybe Jim Harbaugh feels like fighting the higher-ups at the NCAA for another few years, which would be on-par for the head coach.

Thankfully, this is all coming to an end soon, one way or another.