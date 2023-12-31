Rose Bowl Media Week Features Jim Harbaugh’s ‘Jesus’ Moment, Alabama Sounds Prepared For Upcoming War

Videos by OutKick

PASADENA, Calif. — Nick Saban and Alabama are at peace while Jim Harbaugh and Michigan ride the waves of controversy heading into a heavyweight Rose Bowl matchup.

And the great mystery remains: who wins Monday’s Rose Bowl playoff game? OutKick put its boots (size 10) on the ground for Saturday’s media session in Pasadena (presented by Providence) to set the stage for a thunderous clash of college football action between two legacy teams.

‘Granddaddy Of Them All’ Rose Bowl Showdown Sets Up Alabama vs. Michigan For Heavyweight Fight

Stormy conditions led by an early morning drizzle painted the sky over the Rose Bowl Stadium, the arena for Alabama and Michigan’s New Year’s Day clash.

It’s a playoff matchup that college fans deserve.

And even with Florida State playing in my background, down more than 50 points to Georgia, Alabama’s presence and buzz around this Rose Bowl stage felt right from the jump. And the excitement for Michigan-‘Bama was palpable on Saturday’s media day.

The biggest takeaways from these media sessions — to cut to the chase — are that Alabama’s screws look more tightened than Michigan’s, and Alabama’s patience heading into this game is almost eerie.

Not a prediction, just an observation.

Coaches Are Still King

Even in the marquee matchup featuring NFL-ready talent on Michigan and Alabama’s defenses, along with budding talents at the QB positions, Jim Harbaugh and Nick Saban stood out like Connor Stalions wearing a wig and mustache.

Nick Saban says Alabama is focused on their game plan, principles are carrying resilient team.

Jim Harbaugh chats with the media (before Saban) following a minutes-long delay.

While Alabama’s players and coaches made the strongest impressions during media sessions all week, Harbaugh was the belle of the ball.

Harbaugh: ‘Jesus Would’ve Been A Five-Star’

Harbaugh answered questions about the NCAA’s Notice(s) of Allegations, temptations to move to the NFL and Michigan’s tenacity amid a three-game ban.

All that chatter paled in comparison to Harbaugh turning on the switch and pulling out one of his idiosyncrasies: talking about his faith, off the hip. He began his session alluding to Moses “leaning on his staff.”

OutKick asked Jim Harbaugh if a figure like King Solomon — an Old Testament figure and hero to Harbaugh — guided his resilient 2023 team, which survived plenty of turbulence. OutKick’s John Simmons reported on the scene early Saturday.

Harbaugh didn’t answer my question; he didn’t need to.

But Harbaugh answered.

“[Solomon’s] just wise,” Jim said on the Biblical figure. “I have a feeling that if Jesus were to come back now in this era,” my eyebrows jumped, “I suppose that many of [His] Biblical analogies and teachings would be about sports, you know, as well as agriculture. Maybe a combination of the two.”

Then, he actually answered the question. “Solomon would’ve been a great coach too, I had that feeling.” Jim Harbaugh then dropped a quote that felt authentically Harbaugh. “Jesus would’ve been a five-star, he would’ve been a five-star player. No doubt about it. He would’ve been a Hall of Fame coach.”

Jim Harbaugh: “Jesus would’ve been a five-star recruit” pic.twitter.com/EFj2BDYbIj — Alejandro Avila (@AlejandroAveela) December 30, 2023

This is the man professed by many to be the all-knowing sage of college football. So this religious talk is all part of a distraction?

Harbaugh’s 44-second answer to “a religious question” wasn’t a distraction but a sign of Harbaugh’s cool amid the storm. His name and Michigan’s reputation may still wear stains from the temptations of cheating but Harbaugh’s keeping the faith.

Will Michigan wag a finger at their doubters — O’ Ye O’ Lil’ Faith — when it’s all said and done?

Jim Harbaugh asked a religious question at media day: "I have a feeling that if Jesus were to come back now in this era, I suppose that many of the biblical analogies he'd use would be about sports as well as agriculture, maybe a combination of the two. Solomon would have been a… — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 30, 2023

Highlight of Rose Bowl media day so far is Jim Harbaugh saying Jesus would have been a 5-star recruit pic.twitter.com/QLnIcwk6QN — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) December 30, 2023

Jim Harbaugh: “Jesus would have been a five-star.” — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) December 30, 2023

Eager to close the book on Michigan’s storybook (or shady) season, Nick Saban approached the microphone, at his expected time, to discuss all things Saban and beating Michigan.

Saban’s gait to the podium placed him on the dot for the media session to start — unlike Harbaugh, who spent five minutes fixing his set-up before starting his session. Reporters looked around in an awkward pause as Harbaugh and the media crew fixed an obscure problem.

“There always has to be something,” one media member whispered.

The bulk of Saban’s questions demanded to know if the two-week preparation window was enough or alluding to a golden nugget of Saban History to win a smirk from coach. Saban emphasized “principles and values” that keep his players focused and on track with their tremendous rebounding from a collapse against Texas in Week 3.

Crew work further delays Jim Harbaugh’s session. Jim Harbaugh watches seat get adjusted.

Saban knows the media wrote his team off even after the lackluster performance against South Florida, following the home loss to the Longhorns.

“Everybody criticized us and said we weren’t any good. We’re done and Coach Saban is past his prime.”

Nick Saban says all the doubt and rat poison about Alabama, even his coaching early in the season was like a good bowl of wheaties.



‘Breakfast of Champions’ pic.twitter.com/hSfQt2xfHE — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) December 30, 2023

Tide Just Wants To Have Fun

One F-word stood out in Alabama players’ responses: fun.

Crimson Tide linebacker Deontae Lawson said players continually each other accountable by organizing players-only meetings, walking away feeling ready for war. And having fun in the process.

Alabama’s swagger was subtle or in your face when it needed to be on Saturday.

Players like Jalen Milroe, Kool-Aid McKinstry, J.C. Latham and Dallas Turner casually flipped between preparing for the game and giving insight into their respective lifestyles as youngsters with a rare opportunity ahead.

Ask Jalen Milroe who his NBA comparison is, and yeah … he’s got confidence. Milroe said his NBA comparison would be “LeBron James.”

Monday is a boom-or-bust ordeal for Milroe, who’s only gotten better since being named the permanent starter following Week 4’s matchup against USF. Milroe told OutKick that he’s matured into a player willing to stand the tests of being a quarterback.

Balancing the mood back to mellow, several Alabama players boasted their big chains and bling— Alabama’s not-so-subtle way of telling fans to R-E-L-A-X.

These statement pieces popped in person, I’ll tell you that.

Does Alabama’s Focus Chide Michigan?

Saban is going through one of his “better-coached” seasons — a euphemism for having a lesser roster than previous years and staying afloat. The coach doesn’t view it that way, opting to rely on his familiarity with postseason success. Saban foregoes improvisation in favor of execution.

Observing the throughlines in questioning for Alabama, people seem impressed by this team’s focus.

Is Alabama’s heightened focus on Monday’s game any referendum on Harbaugh and Michigan? The answer is no.

Jim Harbaugh’s eccentric character, partnered with unanswered questions, drew controversy for Michigan all season. From cheating allegations to “computer crimes” at Schembechler Hall by a team coordinator, Harbaugh and Michigan stayed under the microscope all year.

If Michigan players appeared more preoccupied during their media sessions this week, perhaps it’s all the turbulence created in the regular season, which they ultimately survived.

Monday’s game between Michigan and Alabama is a tough nut to crack.

With equal belief in either team’s preparation heading into the game, Alabama’s looser personality sets them up to either crash in this game or confirm that Saban is the most lethal coach in college football with preparation.

Stayed tuned as OutKick delivers its prediction piece on Monday’s Rose Bowl.

Follow @Outkick, yours truly and @TreyWallace_ for the latest updates on the upcoming Rose Bowl! 🌹 pic.twitter.com/u1OiRpNuxV — Alejandro Avila (@AlejandroAveela) December 30, 2023