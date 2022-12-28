Jim Harbaugh Pours Praise On TCU, Seems To Forget Michigan Is A Huge Favorite

Jim Harbaugh is a big fan of the TCU football program.

The Horned Frogs will play Michigan this Saturday night in the CFP semifinals in the Fiesta Bowl. Michigan is a heavy favorite at -7.5, and a lot of fans expect the Wolverines to absolutely roll.

Yet, Harbaugh only has good things to say about Sonny Dykes’ program.

Michigan plays TCU in the CFP semifinals. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

“Great team. No question about it. Really good at all positions … Speed. It’s a strong team as well in all three phases,” Harbaugh told the media earlier in the week when breaking down the matchup.

Jim Harbaugh on TCU: “They’re a great team, no question about it.” pic.twitter.com/61WiJh7ouB — Zach Shaw (@_ZachShaw) December 27, 2022

Will Jim Harbaugh and Michigan crush TCU?

While fans with no dog in the fight are hoping for a great game that’s competitive, it doesn’t feel like many people actually expect that to happen. In fact, it definitely seems like most people are expecting Michigan to absolutely obliterate the Horned Frogs.

The opening line for the game was -9.5 in favor of Michigan at a lot of sportsbooks. The line has since dropped, but Jim Harbaugh’s team is still a very solid favorite.

He can say all the nice things he wants about TCU, but that doesn’t mean the unbiased fans are going to buy it.

Will Michigan crush TCU? (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Is TCU talented? Without a doubt. Max Duggan was a Heisman finalist and could have easily ended up winning the award. He’s a hell of a quarterback. There have been multiple times this season when he pretty much had to will the Horned Frogs to a win.

However, Michigan has substantially more talent across the board, and we all know it. Harbaugh also knows it. He can pour the praise on, but there’s no doubt he’s very aware of which team is more talented.

Will TCU beat Michigan? (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Of course, we play the games for a reason. Anything can happen, and it’d be foolish to write TCU off. It should be a hell of a time Saturday when the two programs take the field. Make sure to check out OutKick for all our coverage.