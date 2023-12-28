Jim Harbaugh Has A One-Track Mind When It Comes To NFL Rumors Amid Preparation For Rose Bowl Matchup With Alabama

Videos by OutKick

Jim Harbaugh is not taking the bait this week regarding his future as the head coach at Michigan amid rumors of potential NFL interest.

After enjoying an afternoon at Disneyland that saw him riding in a parade for the Rose Bowl participants, Harbaugh met with media members to discuss the upcoming semifinal matchup with Alabama.

If you were thinking Harbaugh would tackle the question as to whether or not he’s interested in returning to the NFL, unfortunately you were sorely mistaken. But there is one aspect of his media gaggle that has some Michigan fans throwing their hands in the air.

Not shooting down the rumors of a potential exodus back to the professional level has made for a few interesting headlines, some that include LSU head coach Brian Kelly. The Michigan head coach reportedly has a contract on his desk that would make him the highest paid coach in college football, but it supposedly comes with a catch.

It’s been reported that his new deal comes with clause that says he cannot pursue an NFL job for the 2024 season, meaning there can be no conversations with teams regarding potential employment. This clause in the new contract would only last for one season, but it seems to at least be a sticking point between all parties involved.

The easiest thing for Jim Harbaugh would be just signing the new deal, or at least proclaiming his love for Michigan, once again. But this is not how Harbaugh has decided to handle the situation, and it’s hard not to blame him. If the Michigan head coach wants to go through the whole NFL interviewing process once again, signing that contract would not be in his best interest.

But the schtick is getting old, quick.

Jim Harbaugh Not Proclaiming Future Allegiance To Michigan

After enjoying some time with Mickey Mouse and partaking in a parade at Disneyland alongside Alabama’s Nick Saban, Harbaugh met with reporters for a few questions. One of those questions pertained to the possibility of an NFL future, followed by his thoughts on ending his NFL career in San Diego.

But, just as we’ve seen in the past, Harbaugh wasn’t going to tip his hand, especially four days before his team plays Alabama in the college football playoffs.

“Such a one-track mind, that’s the way we’ve gone about things,” Jim Harbaugh said. “Literally, whatever day we’re in, looking to get the most out of it, dominate the day. We’ll go to sleep tonight, wake up and hope to dominate that day. It’s a single-minded group, very focused on taking care of business today and see if we can’t do the same tomorrow.”

Video: ⁦@chengelis⁩ asking Jim Harbaugh about NFL rumors and me asking about #Chargers pic.twitter.com/3p4EO1RD0p — Joe Reedy (@joereedy) December 27, 2023

The only thing missing out of that answer was that all the rumors were nonsense, but Harbaugh decided not to go that route. So if you were wondering what drives Michigan fans crazy at times is the constant rumors or flirtation with the NFL.

One of the bigger problems when it comes to these responses is that it seemingly happens on a yearly basis with Harbaugh. After last year’s flirtation with the NFL, and the year before, Michigan fans are used to this.

But with one NCAA investigation headed towards the infractions committee and another one still ongoing (Connor Stalions), it has to be tiring for the Michigan administration.

The only thing that is certain about Jim Harbaugh and the future is that he’ll be on the sidelines Monday afternoon at the Rose Bowl. Anything after that is up for speculation, until the Michigan head coach puts an end to it, one way or another.