Michigan Offers Jim Harbaugh $125 Million, But There’s A Big Catch: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

The Michigan Wolverines reportedly have a massive offer on the table for Jim Harbaugh.

Harbaugh is currently in the process of deciding whether or not he wants to take another run at the NFL or stay in Ann Arbor.

If he chooses the latter, there is a bucket of money waiting for him. The Wolverines have offered Harbaugh $125 million over 10 years fresh off his third straight B1G title and CFP appearance, according to Ian Rapoport.

However, it comes with a significant stipulation. Harbaugh must agree to not entertain any kind of NFL offer for the 2024 season.

However, he would be free to do so after next season is done. Or, he could just sit back and count his $125 million if he rides out the deal in Ann Arbor.

Michigan reportedly makes Jim Harbaugh massive offer. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Michigan reportedly offers Jim Harbaugh $125 million.

This is a massive offer from Michigan, and much bigger than the previously reported $44 million deal. An average annual salary of $12.5 million would make Jim Harbaugh the highest paid coach in America in terms of guaranteed base money.

Nick Saban led America in guaranteed base pay this season at $11.107 million, according to the salary data published by USA Today. Harbaugh would earn nearly $1.4 million more than what Saban did in 2023 in guaranteed base pay.

Jim Harbaugh reportedly offered $125 million to stay at Michigan, but it comes with NFL clause. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

All he has to do in order to get historic money is agree to not entertain an NFL job for next season. All things considered, it seems like an insanely generous offer from Michigan.

The Wolverines are really just asking for one more season with Harbaugh in Ann Arbor, and the program is willing to throw a bank vault at him.

He’d be free to pursue the NFL again after the 2024 season. Would an NFL team even be willing to pay him $12.5 million annually? He’s a proven commodity in the NFL, but that’s still huge money.

It’s also a great sign Michigan isn’t worried about the NCAA dropping the hammer amid a massive alleged cheating scandal that was uncovered in 2023. If the school was worried, then there wouldn’t be a reported $125 million deal on the table.

Will Jim Harbaugh take an NFL job? (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Jim Harbaugh has a serious decision to make, and stands to make an incredible amount of money if he returns to Ann Arbor. Let me know what you think he should do at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.