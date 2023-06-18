Michigan AD Talks Potential Jim Harbaugh Extension

Videos by OutKick

It sounds like Michigan might take some time before handing Jim Harbaugh a new deal.

Harbaugh earned $8.34 million last season in base salary on a contract that runs through 2026, according to the Detroit Free Press, and is coming off his second straight Big Ten title and College Football Playoff appearance.

Michigan football is absolutely rolling under Harbaugh’s leadership. The Wolverines are finally a team to be feared after years and years of underperforming expectations.

Jim Harbaugh is on an incredible run at Michigan. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Will Jim Harbaugh get a big extension?

However, Harbaugh is under NCAA investigation for allegedly refusing to cooperate with investigators looking into Level II violations. The investigation led some to believe he might try to take another run at the NFL. That didn’t happen, but the Michigan AD Warde Manuel is also not ready to announce a massive extension just yet.

“Jim and I keep talking and will continue to talk — he’s in the second year of a five-year agreement, but we’ve had conversations about that. At the appropriate time, we’ll make an announcement, but he’s in a good place, he and I have had great conversations and so I feel good about where we are,” Manuel told the Detroit Free Press (via Saturday Tradition).

Will Michigan give Jim Harbaugh a new contract? (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Harbaugh deserves every penny that might be coming his way.

The investigation into Jim Harbaugh should more or less be ignored by the Wolverines. The NCAA has become a weak organization that only becomes weaker with time. All that matters to the Wolverines is what happens on the field, and Harbaugh has had back-to-back awesome seasons.

The Wolverines are 25-3 with two B1G titles and two CFP appearances over the past two seasons. Fans can thank Jim Harbaugh for that incredible run. The days of Brady Hoke and Rich Rod are long forgotten at this point. It’s pretty crazy to consider Michigan fans wanted to run Harbaugh out of town just a few years ago.

Now, he sits at the top of the B1G. When you win in college football, you get more money. Harbaugh could easily demand $10 million annually, and he’d probably be worth it.

Will Jim Harbaugh ever leave Michigan? (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Will a deal of that nature come from Michigan? Time will tell, but it sounds like something is in the works. It might not be announced soon, judging from Manuel’s comments, but Michigan isn’t going to let Harbaugh go anywhere.