Jim Harbaugh And Tony Petitti Together With Big Ten Trophy – Can’t Wait To See It Saturday, Like Al Davis And Pete Rozelle All Over Again

There will be a feast of college football this weekend with College Football Playoff ramifications left and right and above and below with the final CFP rankings coming out on Sunday (8 p.m., ESPN).

The action starts Friday night with No. 3 Washington (12-0, 9-0 Pac-12) playing No. 5 Oregon (11-1, 8-1 Pac-12) at 8 p.m. on ABC from Las Vegas in the Pac-12 championship game. This will be the last true Pac-12 game ever as the members spread out around the country last summer like COVID in 2020.

Watch Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, formerly of Auburn, try to win the Heisman Trophy and put his team in the CFP. The Ducks’ only loss is about the prettiest one in all of college football – 36-33 at Washington on Oct. 14. Or Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. could make a play for the Heisman, too, and put his team in the CFP. Nix is the favorite at the moment to win the trophy with LSU’s Jayden Daniels close behind, but he is fresh out of games. Penix is at No. 3.

But an even more interesting duel could happen immediately after the Oregon-Washington game at midfield. This is where Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff will be to give the last Pac-12 championship trophy. He will have to be with representatives of one of the two teams that delivered the death knell dagger to his league. Of course, it was largely Kliavkoff’s fault because he got a little greedy and delusional about just how good his league was.

Michigan, Others Could See Postgame Fireworks Possible

But he will have to hand the trophy to and maybe shake hands with either Oregon coach Dan Lanning or Washington coach Kalen DeBoer. But that’s not the half of it. Oregon and Washington athletic directors Rob Mullens and Jennifer Cohen will likely be on the podium, as well. He will have to look into the eyes – or not – of his executioners.

On June 30, 2022, USC and UCLA started the Pac-12 landslide by each announcing departures to the Big Ten in 2024. Then last July 27, Colorado announced its move to the Big 12 in 2024. But the Pac-12 still had enough for a very good league that could produce back-to-back Heisman winners if Nix wins after USC’s Caleb Williams last year.

But last Aug. 4, Oregon and Washington launched to the Big Ten. Later that same day, the avalanche continued as Arizona, Arizona State and Utah went east to the Big 12. Then the final remnants – Stanford and California – went farther east to the Atlantic Coast Conference.

“Here’s your trophy, (Rob or Jennifer), thanks for nothing,” Kliavkoff might say.

“Thank you, it was nice knowing you,” the winner will say.

And the Pac-12, one of the greatest leagues in all of college football that started in 1915, just vanished from an earthquake.

But that’s not all for this weekend. There have been several harsh words and near fights at the Rock ‘N’ Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremonies over the years when broken up bands get back together for a few songs and fists. But it could get as ugly this weekend.

For you old timers…remember when Pete Rozelle had to give the Lombardi to Al Davis? We are feeling a lot like Pete Rozelle today. We are gonna need a couple days to get over this Van Meter win. If they win state in hoops we are gonna jump off the Kate Shelley Bridge. pic.twitter.com/PbfrZhuLwW — FakeIHSAA (@BoysInBoone) November 18, 2023

On Saturday night, we may see a reboot of the infamous Super Bowl shakes of the 1970s and ’80s between NFL commissioner Pete Rozelle and Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders owner Al Davis. The two hated one another. But they had to go through the motions at Super Bowl podiums three times with Rozelle giving the Lombardi Trophy to Davis.

Could It Be Like Al Davis Vs. Pete Rozelle All Over Again?

Their feud started in 1976 when Rozelle removed Davis from the NFL’s competition committee after dirty play by the Raiders. Pittsburgh Steelers coach Chuck Noll accused head hunting Oakland safety George Atkinson of being part of a “criminal element” with the Raiders. On Jan. 9, 1977, Rozelle had to give Davis the Lombardi after the Raiders won Super Bowl XI, 32-14, over Minnesota at the Rose Bowl. They shook hands. It was cordial. But it was uncomfortable.

This happened again on Jan. 25, 1981, after the Raiders beat Philadelphia, 27-10, in the Super Bowl in New Orleans. In 1980, Davis had tried to move the Raiders from Oakland to Los Angeles, but Rozelle got the owners to block it. And Davis had to stay in Oakland with smoke exiting his ears. This time, many feared a real incident, possibly with Raiders players joining the fray during the trophy presentation in the locker room. But nothing happened.

“Neither of them would degrade the game,” Oakland coach Tom Flores said. “They loved the game to much to degrade the moment.”

Davis eventually won the antitrust lawsuit in a retrial in 1982 and moved the Raiders to L.A. Rozelle had to give Davis another Lombardi on Jan. 22, 1984, after the Raiders beat the Washington Redskins, 38-9, in Tampa. By now, they knew the drill and just shook hands.

Will Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh And Tony Petitti Shake Hands?

The question is will Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and/or Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel and Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti love the game enough Saturday. Or will one of them degrade the game on the podium?

Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti has not taken any bunk from Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh or anyone else with the Wolverines. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

No. 2 Michigan (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten) plays No. 16 Iowa (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten) in the Big Ten title game on Saturday (8:15 p.m., FOX) in Indianapolis. The Wolverines are a three-touchdown favorite. So, Petitti has known this is coming.

Petitti, on advice and with detailed knowledge from the NCAA, last month suspended Harbaugh for the final three games of the regular season. This was because of Harbaugh’s program’s alleged systemic, sinister, organized scouting of opponents against the rules and subsequent illegal sign stealing over the last three seasons. Harbaugh’s first game back is against Iowa.

Jim Harbaugh is off suspension from Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti and will coach Michigan against Iowa Saturday night in the Big Ten title game. (Getty Images)

Jim Harbaugh has always been a little nuts, much like Davis, so there is no telling what he may say or do while standing next to Petitti. But keep an eye on Manuel, too. He called the Big Ten’s correct actions against Michigan “unethical” and “insulting.” He could have been describing his own football program and should have been, because that would have been more accurate.

Hopefully, FOX will keep the cameras on and close well after the game.

But there are more potential saucy conflicts.

Texas Vs. Oklahoma State In Big 12 Title Game

At high noon Saturday on ABC, No. 7 Texas (11-1, 8-1 Big 12) plays No. 18 Oklahoma State (9-3, 7-2 Big 12) in the Big 12 title game in Arlington, Texas. Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark is probably hoping Oklahoma State pulls the upset.

Texas and Oklahoma started the latest wave of conference exits by opting to join the SEC in 2024 back in the summer of 2021. Yormark enjoyed Texas Tech’s 37-34 win over exiting Texas last season. So, when he spoke at a Red Raider Club function last summer, he said he would be “pulling for Texas Tech to beat Texas” again in their last Big 12 game on Nov. 24. Texas won, 57-7.

In case Yormark didn’t catch that score, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian or Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte will be on the stage for the trophy to remind him. Should the Longhorns beat Oklahoma State, that is. Texas is a 15-point favorite to win.

Florida State Vs. Louisville In ACC Title Game

Which brings us to No. 4 Florida State (12-0, 8-0 Atlantic Coast Conference). The Seminoles play No. 14 Louisville (10-2, 7-1 ACC) in the ACC title game on Saturday (8:15 p.m., ABC) in Charlotte, North Carolina. Florida State spent most of last summer telling everyone that the ACC was just not good enough for the Seminoles. But FSU must not have read the fine print of that grant of rights deal that will keep it in the ACC through 2036, unless it comes up with huge amounts of cash.

In case Florida State forgot about the details, ACC commissioner Jim Phillips will gladly remind athletic director Michael Alford during the trophy presentation, should the Seminoles and their backup quarterback get by Louisville.

Tulane Vs. SMU In AAC Championship Game

And don’t forget the American Athletic Conference championship game Saturday (4 p.m., ABC). SMU (10-2, 8-0 AAC) will play No. 22 Tulane (11-1, 8-0 AAC) in the AAC title game at Tulane in New Orleans. Should SMU win, AAC commissioner Mike Aresco may have choice words for SMU athletic director Rick Hart. SMU is leaving the AAC for the ACC next season.

Enjoy a great college football weekend everyone, and as far as you folks on the podium, careful with those trophies. They could do some damage.