Michigan/Alabama Game Puts Up Absurd TV Ratings

Michigan beating Alabama generated some monster TV ratings Monday.

The Wolverines beat the Crimson Tide 27-20 in overtime, and the game was without a doubt an instant classic.

Hype surrounding the game was off the charts prior to kickoff, and people around America tuned in for an all-time great matchup between the Big Ten and SEC powers.

The game averaged a staggering 27.2 million viewers and peaked with 32.8 million viewers on ESPN, according to a release from the network. It was a top 10 cable telecast in history and most-watched non-NFL sporting event since 2018.

🎊The #CFBPlayoff Semis scored 22.6M viewers



🌹27.2M viewers tuned in for @UMichFootball & @AlabamaFTBL

– Best Semi since Year 1

– Top 10 cable telecast all-time

– Peak: 32.8M



🏆18.4M watched @UW_Football & @TexasFootball, the 4th-highest Sugar Bowl audience in 20 years pic.twitter.com/0UzB0z0Z5J — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) January 2, 2024

For comparison, the Sugar Bowl between Texas and Washington averaged 18.4 million viewers and peaked at 24.5 million viewers.

The Huskies beating the Longhorns put up massive ratings, but it still didn’t really come close to touching Alabama and Michigan.

It just goes to show that a game between two historic brands in college football remains unbeatable.

Michigan beating Alabama put up monster TV ratings. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Michigan beating Ohio State earlier in the year averaged more than 19 million viewers on Fox, and peaked with 22.9 million viewers.

It had been the most watched college football game of the year prior to the playoff starting. There’s a very good chance Michigan finishes with the three most watched games of the year, depending on how many people tune in for the Huskies/Wolverines title game.

Michigan has the most watched college football games of the year. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

College football doing well will always put a smile on our face here at OutKick, and I’m sure pretty much everyone reading this tuned in. Now, it’s time to find out what Michigan and Washington can do this upcoming Monday night. Hit me with your predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.