Videos by OutKick

Jim Boeheim is frustrated with the current state of Name, Image and Likeness. The 78-year-old head coach at Syracuse recently commanded the spotlight by standing on a soapbox to rant about the role NIL plays in the college basketball and recruiting today.

In doing so, Boeheim took aim at other ACC programs for “buying a team” and claimed that “his guys” make “like $20,000.” He also said that Jay Wright and Mike Kryzewski decided to retire from the sport in part because of NIL.

What Boeheim did not remember is that when you point a finger at others, four fingers point back at you. Some of the coaches included in his rant have come out and said that their conference counterpart is flat-out wrong.

One ACC coach is asking Jim Boeheim to consider his past.

In his rant, Boeheim said that Pittsburgh is one of the programs that “bought a team.” Panthers great Brandin Knight did not speak to how things operate at the school today, but implied a history of financial compensation at Syracuse while addressing the Orange coach’s comments.

Knight, the Big East co-Player of the Year in 2002, had his jersey number retired at Pittsburgh. He coached eight years as an assistant with his alma mater before taking the same job at Rutgers in 2016.

Brandin Knight #20 of the University of Pittsburgh Panthers brings the ball forward during the first round of the NCAA Tournament game against the Wagner Seahawks on March 21, 2003 at the FleetCenter in Boston, Massachusetts.

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Knight was named the associate head coach of the Scarlet Knights in 2021 and serves in that role today. Considering that Boeheim has coached at Syracuse since 1976, there has been a lot of crossover.

In response to the comments made regarding NIL at his former school, Knight clapped back. The 41-year-old alluded to how Boeheim’s players were paid before the current system was implemented.

This sounds like sour grapes. Next time ask Jim Boeheim how many teams he bought before NIL was legal. Don’t throw stones in a glass house. Remember you’ve been coaching a lot of years and a lot of us know who got paid!!!! — Brandin Knight on Twitter

Boeheim has since apologized for his comments through a statement issued by the school. It was an obvious backpedal.

Statement from Coach Boeheim pic.twitter.com/MPwig9m6eu — Syracuse Men’s Basketball (@Cuse_MBB) February 6, 2023

Syracuse missed out on the NCAA Tournament last season and is 14-10 through the first 24 games of the 2022/23 season. Meanwhile, as Knight put it, Boeheim is throwing stones at a glass house.