Jill Scott Sings Anti-American Version Of National Anthem In One Of The Most Hypocritical Moments In Human History

Jill Scott, an R&B singer and D-list actress, recently changed the lyrics to the National Anthem while performing a disgusting, anti-American version of the song. While she may have thought it was clever, all the ridiculous performance showed is her addiction to wanting to feel oppressed while being hypocritical.

Scott’s two-minute bashing of America came on the second day of the Essence Festival which focused on the perceived systemic racism in the country. If you’re like me and didn’t know Essence existed until just this moment, it’s a black-owned media company out of Brooklyn that apparently has a big enough following to host a multi-day festival.

Essence shared the video of Scott’s incredibly dramatic song calling it “the only National Anthem we will be recognizing from this day forward.” So, here we have an American media company openly bashing the country it’s found success in. The words moronic and hypocritical come to mind.

Here are the lyrics to Scott’s ‘national anthem’ for those who don’t want to watch her tired, slow performance:

“Oh say can you see by the blood in the streets / That this place doesn’t smile on you colored child / Whose blood built this land with sweat and their hands / But we’ll die in this place and your memory erased / Oh say, does this truth hold any weight / This is not the land of the free, but the home of the slaves!”

Everyone please rise for the only National Anthem we will be recognizing from this day forward.



Jill Scott, we thank you! #ESSENCEFest pic.twitter.com/WrYrP1nhTc — ESSENCE (@Essence) July 5, 2023

You will be absolutely shocked to learn that Scott previously told like-minded oppression addict Jemele Hill that she has considered leaving America. She likes the fact that you can “go get some ass” in Holland whenever and however you like. Her words, not mine.

“There are some things you don’t have to deal with in other countries. We’re looking at Holland… The education is dope, the healthcare is dope,” Scott said. “There’s very few confines on your personality. If you want to go get some ass or buy some ass ain’t nobody tripping on you… I like the idea of people being able to be free as long as you’re not harming anybody.”

Jill Scott sang an anti-American version of the National Anthem, and yes, it was ridiculous. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Jill Scott: The Walking Definition Of Hypocrite

Weirdly enough, Scott hasn’t packed up her things and left her plantation-style home located inside a gated community in Franklin, Tenn. just outside of Nashville.

Scott has a net worth of over $12 million yet somehow possesses a brain that tells her that it’s a good idea to stand on a stage and complain about the country that’s allowed her to accomplish everything she’s ever wanted.

It’s always people in the entertainment business that have accomplished their dreams and owe much of it to America that scream the loudest about being oppressed.

The reality is that Scott and many others well past the prime of their careers see the bashing of America as the only way to remain relevant and keep the lights on inside their mansions.

The saddest thing is that there are people that soak it up, like the folks that paid money for Essence Festival and cheered as she bashed the country she was performing in.

