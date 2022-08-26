Jets WR Denzel Mims Requests Trade; Agent Says It’s ‘Our Only Option’

Former second-round Jets wideout Denzel Mims is requesting a trade out of New York.

Mims’ agent, Ron Slavin, spoke with the New York Post and announced that Mims wants out of Gang Green, just two weeks before the start of the 2022-23 NFL season.

“It’s just time. Denzel has tried in good faith but it is clear he does not have a future with the Jets,” Slavin said to the Post.

Mims has had an incredibly limited role in the team’s offense: recording 31 receptions, 490 receiving yards and no touchdowns in two seasons with the Jets (11 games).

Slavin added, “Denzel vowed to come back better than ever this season and he worked extremely hard in the offseason to make that happen.

“Still, he has been given no opportunities with the starting offense to get into a groove with them. We feel at this point a trade is our only option, since the Jets have repeatedly told us they will not release him.”

The Jets drafted Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson in the 2022 NFL Draft, which buried Mims deeper on the depth chart, under guys like Corey Davis, Braxton Berrios and Elijah Moore.

