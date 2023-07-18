Jets Reportedly Won’t Give Hard Knocks The Same Level Of Access Other Teams Have, Still Mad About Being Featured

Videos by OutKick

It’s entirely possible that the development of the upcoming season of HBO’s Hard Knocks which is set to feature the New York Jets, will feature more drama than the show itself.

Especially if the Jets aren’t too cooperative.

By this point, we all know the story. No one wanted to do Hard Knocks this season and so the league picked the one team we all want to see on the show — the Jets — and are making them do it.

Apparently, they’re still pouting about it, and now are reportedly not going to be granting the degree of access other teams have in the past.

That’s because according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Jets plan to keep camera crews at arms length.

At least as much as they possibly can.

.@AdamSchefter put it all out there this morning saying the #Jets ‘fought it all along’ in reference to #HardKnocks, ‘they met w/ @NFLFilms & told them clear as day we don’t want to do this’ + ‘Hard Knocks will not be the same because they’re not going to be given the same… pic.twitter.com/ItnpFYwo9E — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) July 17, 2023

“The Jets fought it all along,” Schefter said on Get Up. “They met with NFL Films and told them — clear as day, — ‘We don’t want to do this.'”

The Current Front Office And Coaching Staff Aren’t As Keen On Hard Knocks

Schefter noted that the last time the Jets appeared on the show, they were all about participating. However, that was when Mike Tannenbaum and Rex Ryan were in charge.

The new folks running the show have a completely different take on participating in the show.

“This group is not along for the ride and hard knocks will not be the same because they’re not going to be given the same access.”

Schefter reports that one of the team’s hang-ups is that it’s not “humane to show players being released.

There are going to be a lot of eyes glued to this show when it comes out. Given the anticipation surrounding this Jets team, it’ll be interesting to see if the NFL Films crews get enough access to satiate viewers. If not, there’s a chance the show will feel too surface-level.

Production will get underway during Jets training camp later this week with a premiere slated for Aug. 8.

