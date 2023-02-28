Jets Reportedly Open To Trying To Lure Daniel Jones Away From Giants

Videos by OutKick

Just because one New York team isn’t cutting Daniel Jones a $45 million per year check doesn’t mean another team won’t be willing.

In the latest twist from the free-agent QB market, Daniel Jones’ name popped up in a report surrounding the New York Jets’ game plan to bring in a new starter under center.

Daniel Jones Enters Jets’ Radar

While it’s been a two-QB race between Derek Carr and Aaron Rodgers for the Jets job, New York is reportedly considering bringing in guys set for new deals like Jones or Seattle Seahawks’ Geno Smith.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the Jets are “exploring everything, from Rodgers and Carr, to Ryan Tannehill and Jimmy Garoppolo, to even the idea of bringing Geno Smith back or luring Daniel Jones from across town.”

Joe Douglas and the New York Jets’ front office aren’t shy to consider any option on the market, but is Jones a realistic option for Gang Green?

Credit: Getty Images

Jones, Giants On Different Standings Regarding Contract

As radical as it sounds to reel in a QB from across the way, Jones and the Giants are seemingly on different standings over the right price tag for a contract extension this offseason, one year after declining Jones’ fifth-year option on his rookie deal.

Despite a stable year under rookie head coach Brian Daboll, Jones’ production has convinced few in the Giants building that he’s worthy of an elite extension.

Ultimately, Jones is a QB inherited by Daboll and new Giants general manager Joe Schoen rather than a hand-picked franchise player.

Should the Giants find a new opportunity of equal asking price and allow contract negotiations to fall, Jones could result in a sneaky pick-up for the Jets, even if he’s a tough sell to the fanbase.

Considering the Seahawks’ enthusiasm to keep Geno Smith after his ‘boom’ season, the Jets stand a better shot of snatching up Jones than Seattle’s starter.

Rumors still lean toward Carr being the top QB to join the Jets next season, with Rodgers fueling speculation that a return to Green Bay remains an option.

With the type of draft the Jets had in 2022 where they landed both the Defensive Rookie of the Year (Sauce Gardner) and Offensive Rookie of the Year (Garrett Wilson), it’s safe to say this front office knows what they’re doing.