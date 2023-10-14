Jets, Giants, Yankees, Mets – It’s Been A Mess For New York Fans This Year

Videos by OutKick

2023 will go down as the year that wasn’t for New York sports fans.

In a “you can’t make this up” situation, Mets, Yankees, Giants and Jets fans wish you were making it up after high expectations of playoff and championship dreams were quickly shattered. It’s already been a long year for all four franchises and the Jets and the Giants are only at Week 6!

Rarely do we see multiple teams in a city perform so badly unless ya know, they actually are that bad. But with the Mets having the biggest payroll ever in the game, thanks to billionaire Steve Cohen, and the Yankees having one of their worst records in over 30 years, Aaron Rodgers going down on the first drive of the season and the Giants being an absolute disaster, it’s not an ideal time to be a New York sports fan.

But of the four teams that didn’t come close to meeting expectations, which one was the biggest let down? I decided to break it down and come up with this ranking of the biggest failures beginning with the worst one at No. 1.

Aaron Rodgers went down in the first game suffering a likely season ending Achilles injury. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

1. NEW YORK METS

The New York Mets absolutely “you know what” the bed.

It was only seven months ago where Mets fans were riding high and talking so much smack that they finally had not only a good team, but one that was going to bring home a championship. Rightfully so of course – their new owner was a billionaire who bought the team not because he needed to – but because he was a Mets fan and wanted to.

The Mets fanbase could hardly keep it together as Cohen would ultimately end up spending over $330 MILLION for this team – the largest payroll ever for Major League Baseball. They would sign AL Cy Young winner Justin Verlander to be the 1-2 dominant pitching combo alongside Max Scherzer. They brought back Brandon Nimmo, they extended Edwin Diaz to lock up their closer spot. And at the helm to lead them was veteran manager Buck Showalter.

Move over Yankees, move over Dodgers, the Mets were here and just bought themselves a World Series Championship.

… or so they thought.

It may seem like forever ago but do you remember when Edwin Diaz got hurt celebrating the World Baseball Classic? That was the start of this season. The Mets just resigned him and he didn’t even pitch a game for them this year! On top of that, they traded away both Scherzer and Verlander who are now pitching in the American League Championship Series for other teams. Showalter? He’s gone as well and so too is Mets General Manager Billy Epler.

The Mets would end up absolutely collapsing and being an utter embarrassment. They would end up finishing TWENTY NINE games out of first place and fourth in the NL East. Their “World Series or bust” expectations never even got out of the dugout.

Without a doubt, the Mets were the biggest let down of NYC teams by far.

2. NEW YORK JETS

This was supposed to be the year that was going to right all the wrongs from the past four decades. The team went out and got one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game in Aaron Rodgers. He was showing up to NYC events and getting standing ovations – he was all in.

Until he wasn’t in at all.

The loss of Rodgers during the first drive in the first game of the regular season is almost cruel to Jets fans. And to have the entire football and sports world all seeing it happen live as well? I don’t know if Martin Scorsese could have written a drama worse than this.

The team was so in for Rodgers that they didn’t even THINK about getting a solid backup behind him. Now the team is stuck once again with Zach Wilson. Not great!

ZACH WILSON (Getty Images)

3. NEW YORK YANKEES

I wouldn’t say the Yankees had as much hype as the Mets did with Cohen and his star-packed roster, but they are still THE Yankees and that should at least mean making the playoffs every year, right?

Yeah right.

In what was an absolute mess of a season, the Yankees saw themselves with their worse record in 31 years with just a few weeks left in the season. And that’s with a $280 million payroll.

From Aaron Judge hurting his toe and having to go on the IL, to four of the starting five pitchers not even being able to make it through the whole season on the active roster, this year absolutely stunk. And let’s not even get started with Giancarlo Stanton, who literally can not physically run.

Things got so bad that there was a “Fire Cashman” day organized by disgruntled fans.

4. NEW YORK GIANTS

That leaves us with the final New York sports team that did not live up to expectations.

There was promise with the G-Men this season. Their 9-7-1 record last year got them a playoff spot and even a win over the Vikings. First year Giants head coach Brian Daboll was named the NFL Coach of the Year.

And then this happened:

The Giants are 1-4

They’ve given up 30 sacks in 5 games with an abysmal offensive line

Quarterback Daniel Jones has been an awful and that’s after the team gave him a four-year contract expansion at $40 mil a year.

Saquon Barkley. Yes, just Saquon Barkley.

The team is averaging 2.2 yards per reception. That’s SIX FEET. That’s the lowest yardage since they started even counting it in 2012.

The only thing the Giants have to look forward to is not if, but when they start tanking so they can get a high draft pick and try and turn things around beginning next year cause it sure as heck isn’t happening now.

FOUR PATHETIC TEAMS

So there you have it. Four disasters of a team all in one single year.

If I could summarize them in one word it would be:

Woof.

Hopefully next year the teams get their act together and I can do another list – this time for the team that went above and beyond all expectations.