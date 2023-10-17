Jets-Eagles Draws Massive Audience, Which Isn’t Necessarily Great News For Fans

Videos by OutKick

The New York Jets upset the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon/evening, depending on your location. Millions upon millions tuned in to watch. Over 26 million, in fact. It was the most-watched broadcast — of any kind — since the Super Bowl in February.

Eagles-Jets delivered the largest Nielsen-measured audience of the NFL season, with the Rodgers-less Jets in each of the top three games: https://t.co/oJcdewzycu — Sports Media Watch (@paulsen_smw) October 17, 2023

Many thought that the networks were losing their minds after Aaron Rodgers got hurt. After all, no team had more scheduled primetime games than the Jets. Except, the networks aren’t seeing the negative impact that many predicted.

Quite the contrary. The New York Jets have been involved in each of the three highest-rated games during this NFL season. Without Rodgers.

Sunday's game vs. Philadelphia is the new most-watched game of the @NFL season…



…passing two of our other games that now sit No. 2 and No. 3. pic.twitter.com/fStrZwaPQj — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 17, 2023

One of the three games was the “Taylor Swift Bowl” against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. The other was the Week 2 contest against the Dallas Cowboys. Like the game against the Eagles, that match also occurred during the late afternoon window Sunday.

Usually, the biggest ratings winners for the NFL come during Sunday Night Football or Monday Night Football. The “island” games. But, this year the late-afternoon window has been a boon for CBS and Fox. Particularly Fox.

Therein lies the rub for many NFL fans, like myself. The league is basically turning the late-afternoon games into a pseudo-primetime matchup.

Yes, other games occur at the same time. Except, the league generally puts undesirable games in those slots and feeds the country one big game. Like Eagles-Jets. Or, anything involving the Cowboys.

What that means is that the league isn’t going to stop doing that because it works for them. Unfortunately for fans, that means massive swaths of games on during the early-afternoon window.

In Weeks 1 and 2, that meant eight simultaneous kickoffs. In Weeks 3 and 4, it means nine.

NINE! Nine NFL games happening at the same time. Thank God for NFL RedZone, am I right?

Even still, many like me complain about this. Why not split the games more evenly between the early afternoon and the late afternoon?

Well, now we know. Because the less games in the late-afternoon, the more money the NFL and TV networks make.

Sure, it might be worse for the fans. But it’s better for the bottom line.

Guess which one the league cares about more?