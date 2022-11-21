Jets Coach Robert Saleh Not Committing to Zach Wilson As Starter For Next Game

Zach Wilson was bad during the game and then bad in the presser afterward on Sunday and now his job as the New York Jets starter is in jeopardy.

Jets coach Robert Saleh said Monday afternoon the Jets are keeping “everything on the table right now in terms of who the QB will be on Sunday” against the Chicago Bears.

The coach added that he’s spoken to players, including Wilson, about the situation and added Wilson was “professional” in how he took the news.

Wilson had quite a bad day against the New England Patriots on Sunday, connecting on 9 of 22 passes for 77 yards without a TD or interception. Wilson missed quickly recognizing and executing at least two throws that would have at the very least put the Jets in scoring position.

Instead New York lost 10-3 on a walkoff punt return by the Patriots. The Jets have a 6-4 record and are in last place in the AFC East.

After the game Wilson was asked if he was holding the defense back and answered simply:

“No,” he said. “No.”

New York Jets coach Robert Saleh will decide who his starting quarterback will be in the next couple of days. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Saleh Will Pick Wilson Or Someone Else As QB

That rubbed some teammates the wrong way, according to multiple reports, because it lacked accountability.

Saleh did not specify if he’s considering either Joe Flacco or Mike White as a possible replacement for Wilson.

Flacco started the team’s first three games and threw 5 TD and 3 interceptions. Wilson, who injured his knee in the preseason, forcing him to miss the first three games, has starting seven games.

He has thrown 4 TDs and 5 interceptions in those seven games.

