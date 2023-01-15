Jets CB Sauce Gardner Heading Back to School After All-Pro Rookie Season

Sauce Gardner’s getting his head in the game … and the textbooks.

The University of Cincinnati product is heading back to school, realizing he’s got unfinished business after a standout rookie year in the NFL.

Sauce tweeted his intentions to return to school to earn his college degree. Makes sense for a cerebral player like Gardner, who accomplished the near-impossible in his first year in the pros by being named to the First-Team All-Pro team. He became the first Jets rook in 62 years to earn an All-Pro nod.

Sauce spent three years at Cincy before becoming a top-5 draft pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

“Even though I had a 3.5 cumulative GPA after my 3rd year in college,” Sauce tweeted on Saturday, “I never got to get my degree because I wanted to leave early & [pursue] my dream of playing in the NFL…… With that being said, I’m back enrolled in classes and on course to graduate in the summer.”

Gardner also became the first rookie cornerback to be named an All-Pro in 41 years. He led the NFL with 20 pass breakups and allowed just one receiving touchdown this year.

Jets fans will see Gardner back on the field once more this season when he participates in the 2022-23 Pro Bowl game.

