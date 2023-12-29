Jets Player Repeatedly Tells Browns Fans ‘F*** You’ In Hilarious Video

Jets defensive lineman Michael Clemons was in prime form Thursday night while getting crushed by the Browns.

Cleveland hammered the Jets 37-20, and the game was so lopsided it looked like Joe Flacco decided to catch a quick nap in the second half.

In a video filmed by Nicole Guizzotti, Clemons repeatedly told Browns fans “F*ck you!” one after another. He literally walked a line giving everyone a piece of his mind.

However, there was no malicious intent. Nicole told me he was simply messing with fans after a touchdown and a lot of cheering.

Check out the absolutely hilarious video below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Michael Clemons says “F*ck you!” to plenty of Browns fans.

The Jets might be awful and at the end of another incredibly disappointing season, but at least the team continues to pump out content.

Clemons literally just went down the sidelines saying “F*ck you!” one after another in hilarious fashion. Don’t get your panties in a bunch.

The fans weren’t offended, and there’s no reason for anyone to flip out. In fact, the fans seemed to love it, and the fact they were destroying New York probably helped.

If fans are going to be out there chirping players left and right, then they better be ready to take some incoming fire as long as it all remains verbal. That’s the nature of the beast. Don’t give it if you can’t take it.

Micheal Clemons goes viral for vulgar exchange with Browns fans. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Props to Michael Clemons for giving fans something to laugh about going into one of the final weekends of the regular season. I don’t know anything else about him, but I can tell he’s probably a hilarious man.

Written by David Hookstead

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture.

He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics.

Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.

