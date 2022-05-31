Derek Jeter Joins Instagram, Twitter

Derek Jeter is one of the best-known players in the history of baseball, and he’s now on social media.

The 2020 Hall of Fame inductee played 20 seasons — all with the New York Yankees — totaling 14 All-Star nods, five Gold Gloves, five World Series titles, five Silver Sluggers and the 1996 AL Rookie of the Year Award.

After avoiding social media for decades, the 47-year-old is stepping into a completely new, digital world.

In his first post on Instagram, Jeter dropped a video in which he said, “I’m about to start a busy summer, but why not add a little more craziness?” referencing joining social media and an ESPN docuseries about him that will premiere on July 18, “The Captain.”

Jeter said in the video he’ll be using his social media platforms to showcase some of the projects he’s working on at the Turn 2 Foundation — a charitable organization he started in 1996 that helps fight drug and alcohol addiction in children and teenagers — along with showing off “what makes Miami home.”

He did have one request for the internet before ending the video, though.

“Take it easy on me,” Jeter said. “I’m new to this.”

The former Yankee also made a Twitter account in April but tweeted for the first time Tuesday, saying he’s “officially run out of excuses.”

Looks like I’ve officially run out of excuses. https://t.co/DQwmgjU9jW — Derek Jeter (@derekjeter) May 31, 2022

The Captain replied to a tweet from the official Players’ Tribune account in his second-ever tweet to answer the question of “mullet or tree?” featuring a picture of a young Jeter.

It’s my hair but it’s a shag… a Ralph Tresvant shag. https://t.co/M55MMeyBVk — Derek Jeter (@derekjeter) May 31, 2022

“It’s my hair but it’s a shag… a Ralph Tresvant shag,” he wrote.

Jeter’s wife, Hannah, seems supportive of his new, digital venture.

“It’s never too late to be an influencer,” Hanah Jeter wrote. “You got this babe.”

