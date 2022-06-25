Jessie James Decker Is Ready To Play Ball, Nicole Sherzinger’s All Muddy, Mr. Perfect Appears And Nurse Bikini Dani Has A Drink

Thanks For The Hospitality, Next Round’s On Me
Today marks my last day as Joe Kinsey’s understudy on Screencaps. The three-day journey has been everything I thought it would be and then some. Since Thursday morning I’ve been in the driver’s seat of a bus that pays me to swing by and (virtually) pick up some of the most well-equipped women in the world and the occasional fundamentally sound ’90s NBA player.
Screencaps’ loyal readers have emailed me more frequently than the Allegiant Air promotions team and Starbucks’ marketing staff combined, and I’ve loved it. Admittedly, I’ve been opening each email with tempered expectations, always expecting the worst and hoping for the best. But, I’ve been pleasantly surprised to find that the majority of you readers haven’t yet been annoyed by me. So I guess I did something right. Either that, or my wife and mom have created a surplus of additional email accounts to keep me sane – and sober.
After all, nobody’s perfect. Except Curt Hennig.
Have I Told You Where I’m From?
If you’ve been reading along the last few days, you already know I’m from “Murder Town USA,” otherwise known as Youngstown, Ohio. That was an actual nickname gifted to the city after it was determined roughly a decade ago that more murders per capita were committed in Youngstown than any other city in the country. Go hard or go home, right?
Among those hailing from Youngstown who dodged bullets and found success are current and former college football coaches Bob, Mike and Mark Stoops, Bo Pelini, and Pat Narduzzi. The DeBartolo’s and York’s (former and current owners of the San Francisco 49ers) are also Youngstowners. Truth be told, I’ve interacted with most of the above (some on a fairly regular basis), and can tell you that they are all truly some of the most down to earth people you’d ever come across – the kind of people who likely start their day by thumbing through Screencaps.
But don’t get it twisted, I’m no longer in the city, I’m in the ‘burbs now doing dad things like mulching the yard and organizing the abundance of extension cords that make their home in my garage. So before I get to my Saturday honey-do-list (sleep), allow me one last trip down memory lane, courtesy of the Youngstown Pride – a member of the now defunct World Basketball League which required it’s players to be 6’5 or under (the rule was later changed to 6’7). Among the team’s players were Tim Legler and Mario Elie, both of whom had long NBA careers.
So, About This Grass Thing…
As you all know, Kinsey is the resident lawn cutting expert around these parts. Hell, he’s the first (and only) commissioner of the Thursday Night Mowing League. And though he opted for vacation during the TNML’s All-Star break, that didn’t stop league members from reporting on the happenings in and around their yards, some of which were shared with me. Since the commish will have plenty of catching up to do within both his yard and inbox, I’ll share a couple of the quick notes I was copied in from the TNML members.
From poor Steve in Oregon:
I never do film reviews or recommendations BUT I have just seen Top Gun: Maverick..
Bills Mafia Has Themselves A Good One
Buffalo QB Josh Allen was a guest on Thursday’s Bussin’ With The Boys podcast (shout out to the boys- no free shout outs) and dropped a great line that deserves some recognition.
“I’m a big fish guy,” said Allen – “F— It, Shit Happens.”
Josh Allen flexing on the fish.
Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like:
