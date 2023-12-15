Jessica Simpson Is Thirsty 10 Days From Christmas, Joe Flacco Doesn’t Know What He’s Being Paid & The Kirkland Driver Is Sold Out

Videos by OutKick

‘I met my wife at Hooters’

Wolf mentioned this story on the Screencaps Facebook page, but I wanted to hear the extended version of how he met his wife at a Hooters while watching football.

• Wolf writes:

It was November 16, 1992 and a buddy stopped by my place to talk me into going to Hooters for MNF Dolphins vs Bills, I’m a huge Dolphins fan since I was like 5 years old.

My mom went to high school with Bob Griese so my parents would watch their games.

Anyway, I didn’t want to go because I was a broke 21-year-old living in Daytona Beach but from southern Indiana. He finally said he would pay for all the beer and wings so naturally I was in. It turned out that my buddy’s girlfriend’s brother’s birthday was that week so all of her siblings were there, 3 brothers and her sister, the future Mrs.. I found her very attractive but some db that was going to FSU to be a piece of shit politician was hitting on her all night.

I joined the party table behind us that were flat getting after it with drinking games. The Dolphins lost and we all left.

I get a phone call at work 2 days later and it was her asking me out.

I went and we have been together ever since. She is from Long Island and is a Jets fan so that is a fun rivalry. I also asked her dad for his daughter’s hand in marriage at the same Hooters, lol.

That’s a whole other story for another time.

As far as TV walls, I think it’s a great idea and I have been checking out all the setups as I am revamping my basement setup. This is a video of the basement before we started revamping. My son is a Seahawks fan and since he has is own house now it’s time for green to go.

Keep up the good work my friend this country needs more SC attitude.

Kinsey:

Now that’s a love story! I worry that America is losing stories like this because Gen Z and the Millennials just don’t go to the bars like in the old days.

Are there any other readers out there who have similar love stories that developed at Hooters or maybe Twin Peaks? Share, share, share.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

What will the economy look like over the next 6-12 months?

• Indy Daryl asks resident economist Jared P.:

Good morning! Maybe I am the only one, but would be curious to get SC economist Jared P’s opinion on what he believes the next 6-12 months look like given inflation slowing down, fed rate hikes being on pause for the last couple of months, etc.

Would love to hear what he has to say!

Kinsey:

Jared P. might be very, very busy right now with his end-of-the-semester duties, so be patient.

Amazon Prime Video video sucks during Thursday Night Football?

• Jeff M. writes:

Is anyone else getting a really shi@#y picture every time a game is on Prime Video?

At first, I thought it might be my signal booster from the house to my detached man cave but I had the wife check the video in the house and she said the picture sucks in there too, and we have fiber optic service. Just wondering if we’re the only ones.

Here’s a sunset pic I took a while back here in the Texas Hill Country. Love the caps community. Keep up the great work and this Boomer doesn’t mind Selma and Liz one bit.

Kinsey:

A year ago, I had terrible issues with Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football video, as did many others. I was using AT&T UVerse for the Internet. Over the summer, we switched to Spectrum and they ran all new wiring into our house from their field box.

No more Amazon issues. Crystal clear feed.

I’ve been very happy.

The art of meeting new people and hearing their stories

• Andy in New Braunfels, TX writes:

Loved your comments about ‘Vern’ and wanting to hear about ‘Middle America’, the place the Dems have ignored (but I digress).

When my daughter was in her ‘it’s all about me’ phase I would tell her that there were many people her age in this land who were worse off than she was. That her minor complaints paled to the problems of others. They do listen and hear you though it may not seem like it.

Back when I used to go on solo cruises I would get my food at the lunch bar and then go ask if I could sit with strangers just to meet new people.

One memorable cruise I sat with an older man & his wife. Turns out that they had come to America from Cuba at the time of the Bay of Pigs. Lived in the same house with his brother and his family, raised each other’s kids (still live together too) and formed a new life in Miami.

I was enthralled with their story and talked for 90 min with them. Never saw them again on the ship but still remember them.

Meeting new people is a hoot!

Kinsey:

You’re damn right, Andy.

Thoughts from Oregon on incandescent Christmas light bulbs and leaf blowers

• Jake in Oregon writes:

Merry Xmas to you, Mrs Screencaps and Junior. May your stockings be full.

Thought I would do a brain dump, been a while.

LED bulbs may be energy efficient. Blah blah blah, but you can’t be the glow of vintage c7 MULTICOLORED incandescent bulbs, especially those from the 70’s or earlier. I hit garage sales all summer time find these old bulbs, you need a lot because they don’t last long.

Shawn’s photos of Mt Hood and Mt St Helen’s were classic Portland, that’s why this used to be a great place before wokism. I had the same view from my office nearby, retired now and don’t miss it a bit.

Congrats to Hildee. May here son or daughter have an awesome belly button.

I am damn torn on the gas-powered leaf blower controversy. My neighborhood has small lots, I have a corded blower and get by just fine. 5 or 10 minutes a week take care of it. I am a red blooded ice driving gun toting american but most my neighbors use lawn services where it must be in their contract that they have to blow a minimum of an hour every week with a bonus if they remove the muffler. Drives me nuts.

For some reason, I still have my letterman jacket. I am sure a psychiatrist could have fun with that.

Merry Xmas to the screencaps community.

Kinsey:

Speaking of Oregon, Canoe Kirk is currently in Portland on a work trip and he reported to the text group that he witnessed bums “digging up and eating worms.”

Canoe Kirk is one of those guys who likes to immerse himself in a new city. He reports Portland was a real eye-opener.

The readers really liked Shawn’s mountain photos from downtown Portland

• Myron B. writes:

Enjoyed the Oregon pictures. Mt. St Helen is the one with the flatter top, since it blew up in 1980. Studying igneous geology at the time, lost our professor for two weeks.

As far as multiple TVs go, our only TV is in the upstairs reading room. I have a perfectly good 17-inch until I remarried 7 years ago, she brought a 40+ inch to the home. But I am probably a bad sample, since I watch very little in the way of sports and no live basketball or football.

I still follow the standings and am one of many patient Lions fans who are getting cautiously optimistic (waiting for the other shoe to drop). So for me one TV is sufficient, a good book is better, and yes I woud like to see Michigan win on general principle. Again, I only follow college football by box scores and highlights. If I am at a college sports game it is probably Michigan Tech Hockey.

Really appreciate the break you column allows daily, interesting thoughts and trends. Hard to find sometimes. Thought the Facebook page would help but it isn’t always there.

Worst commercials were the feminine douche products from the early 70s. Couldn’t believe they put that on TV. Been downhill since, from my limited sample. Interesting reading about you southern boys playing golf still. Up here in the UP, we have had way too much frost, although the snow has held off so far this year.

Kinsey:

True story: I was at Mt. St. Helens on October 1, 2004 when it started blowing up again. I sat in my rental car, watched plumes of smoke billow out, and then drove back to Seattle where I just happened to catch that night’s Mariners game when Ichiro broke George Sisler’s single-season hit record.

That’s a productive day.

Is it wrong to buy pajamas for your wife for Christmas?

This week I wrote about the moron who hid his wife’s Christmas pajamas in the oven four weeks from Christmas and then she burnt them when pre-heating the oven. I went off on the husband, the wife sent me a message telling me to stop picking on her husband and now I have Paul saying guys shouldn’t be buying pajamas.

There are a lot of emotions out there right now.

• Paul B. writes:

You are missing one important thing with this Oven Pajama Phil moron. A real man that’s been married for any length of time knows not to get pajamas for his wife for Christmas. ESPECIALLY if she asked for them. Don’t fall for that trap!

Kinsey:

Comfy pajamas?

What trap?

Even Mrs. Screencaps is confused on what Paul B. is trying to say. She says comfy pajamas would be welcomed by her this Christmas. That’s why I married her, Paul.

• First-time emailer Mark writes:

Long time, first time. I’ll be short…

1. My folks do this all of the time, but it is with actual stored dry foods. Like any self-respecting midwestern family, the oven is also used as a pantry.

2. Has the joke been lost on everyone that the husband felt he could hide a Christmas gift for his wife in the OVEN? Isn’t this a bit of a “burn” to the wife? She uses the oven so little that he felt that it was a safe place to hide it? (I don’t do TikTok or any social media, so I didn’t see the video. If this was answered, I get it.)

• John W. says:

Here is the first thing I thought about in your pajamas oven story.

Kinsey:

This might be what Paul B. is talking about.

I don’t know this woman but she owes Indy Daryl’s mom some royalties

Screencaps’ reader’s leaf pickup video turns into 10M YouTube views

• Drew in Virginia writes:

Here in northern Virginia, we’re just about at the end of leaf collection season (I’m sure for those up north I’m late to the show and you’re already shoveling snow).

I know you have an audience of lawn care enthusiasts, so I wanted to ask their thoughts on how to deal with all the leaves on the ground. We have big vacuum trucks that come by a couple times per week to pick up leaf piles that neighbors put on the side of the street. I hadn’t seen this in other places I’ve lived, so I took a quick video and put it on YouTube as a short.

I’m not a YouTuber (I don’t get any money from YouTube) and did nothing to promote the video, but in just over a month it has about 10,000,000 views. So clearly some people are fascinated by leaf vacuuming.

What’s the best way to deal with all the leaves on the ground?

Kinsey:

Just so we’re all on the same page, Drew L. has been emailing for well over a year. He’s not trying to plant a YouTube video. This is a reminder that people on the Internet will find fascination in all sorts of stuff and that’s why you should be sending me stuff that seems ordinary. The Internet will decide if it’s a winner or not. Screencaps readers will do the same.

What’s the best way to deal with leaves?

I’m not militant with leaves. Right now, our beds in the back are covered in leaves. They didn’t fall until after the final pickup, so they’ll stay on the bed and if there are slugs that want to sleep under the leaves, great.

In the spring, those leaves will get blown out into the yard, I’ll run them over with the mower and life will continue to roll on.

Sounds like we could have a Hallmark Christmas movie feud between Vernon C. & James Mac

• Vernon C. chimes in:

Ok Joe so James Mac today who recommended Hallmark movies musta been on the early season sauce. I sent his comments to my eldest daughter, Eileen, who is a dyed in the wool forever Hallmark Christmas Movie splurger. Here is her comment, verbatim:

“Um I’m not sure what movie they are taking about because Lori is most definitely not in the Santa Summit (which I agree is a top contender from this year).”

Also never been Chris’d was an entire wild ride of a movie I would never choose to watch again. So interesting choice with that one.

I googled cast of Santa Summit, no Lori to be found. I guess we need to research some SC guys going forward. BTW I am still mowing on Thursday with my bad back, just right now it is all leaves here in Virginia

Rising costs

• Nate S. says:

Hey Joe, definitely showing how old I am but I now need the dude on the moped because I grew up paying the prices on the menu in my hometown. Thanks for all your hard work and Merry Christmas.

Is In-N-Out worth an 8-hour wait?

Idaho, what is wrong with you?

This reminds me of Raising Cane’s opening here where I live. People weren’t waiting for eight hours, but they were waiting way too long for chicken strips.

That’s it. It’s a packed Friday. I have emails piled up. I’m starting to think you guys are already done working for the year.

Gotta run. Need to do a Zoom call and then the Dakich show. Have an incredible weekend!

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Numbers from :

Costco $COST declares a special dividend of $15/share



This is the highest special dividend declared by this dividend achiever



This is also the fifth special dividend in Costco's history



Each special dividend has unlocked value for shareholders pic.twitter.com/v34QMQdF36 — Dividend Growth Investor (@DividendGrowth) December 14, 2023

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :

Giving Grinch for Week 10 of the NHL season 🎄🫢 pic.twitter.com/bbX9no4mKr — Anna Dua (@AnnaNoelleDua) December 12, 2023

84 points.



0 field goals. pic.twitter.com/FKI6Wc3QVG — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 15, 2023

Joe Flacco has no idea how much money he’s playing for now that he’s signed a one-year deal. Doesn’t know how much money he’s made on the practice squad either.



Just happy to have the opportunity to be in Cleveland.#Browns pic.twitter.com/Bm5JGFkM0p — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) December 14, 2023

Bruce Springsteen is a no talent hack and he ruined this #Auburn fan's Christmas. pic.twitter.com/WKuUe0vCq6 — Message Board Geniuses (@BoardGeniuses) December 14, 2023

I feel bad posting this but that first shot got me crying real tears 😭 (via blackfreckless/TT) pic.twitter.com/KTkJVSIEVa — Overtime (@overtime) December 14, 2023

The first roll at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Can you name everyone in this photo? pic.twitter.com/xmwmMv6QYd — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) December 14, 2023

"Go 2 school 2 become a celebrity but don't b late, b famous"



Now at $9,882! #Prince's handwritten #lyrics for his song 'Welcome 2 America'🇺🇸💵https://t.co/R8ilBmZRc4 pic.twitter.com/Hd9NYc5fwb — RR Auction (@RRAuction) December 14, 2023

Men only want one thing pic.twitter.com/IMKQt1epkl — Dividend Hero (@HeroDividend) December 14, 2023

Few things in retail clear out faster than a newly-cooked $4.99 Costco rotisserie chicken around dinner time pic.twitter.com/44Fh1OJzKP — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) December 4, 2023

This sounds like the best retirement hobby pic.twitter.com/U1oEo56vsM — Dudes Posting Their W’s (@DudespostingWs) December 14, 2023

It’s all about the quick blanch in acidulated water. Freeze then fry. pic.twitter.com/KldnywuVJm — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) December 15, 2023