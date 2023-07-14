Jessica Pegula Blasts Media Outlet For Mentioning Her Family’s Wealth After Loss At Wimbledon

Videos by OutKick

Jessica Pegula yet again fell in the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam on Tuesday after losing to Marketa Vondrousova at Wimbledon. One media outlet in London thought it was an opportune time to point out her family’s wealth, which the American did not appreciate one bit.

Pegula turned professional in 2009 and has managed to reach Grand Slam quarter-finals on six separate occasions, but has never punched her ticket into the next round. Instead of The Times mentioning only that fact, it added its own flare to the headline writing ‘Six quarter-finals, six defeats” Jessica Pegula needs dynamic that family billions can’t buy.’

The 28-year-old is the daughter of Terry and Kim Pegula, the multi-billionaire owners of the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres.

I’ll tell you what I won’t buy is this 🗑️ article 🤣 https://t.co/EzOWqqtcQm — Jessie Pegula (@JPegula) July 14, 2023

Pegula has been referred to as ‘the richest tennis player’ over the years given who her parents are.

Interestingly enough, she was recently asked if the nickname bothers her. She said that it doesn’t, but based on her tweet, she’s clearly heard enough about it.

“I personally don’t have that money. It’s probably my dad or my parents. I don’t know why that kind of stuck,” she said.

“It is what it is… It doesn’t really bother me. It would be nice if people didn’t say that. But do I really care? Not really. I don’t really think it matters how much money you have.”

It’s understandable that Pegula gets a bit frustrated when having to rather consistently talk about how incredibly rich her family is while she’s trying to make a name for herself on the court.

At the end of the day, The Times‘ headline was pretty standard for media in 2023 and presented facts in a creative way. It certainly caught the attention of tennis fans across social media, which was the goal.