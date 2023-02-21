UFC Fighter Blames Breast Popping Out For Stunning Loss

Videos by OutKick

Jessica Andrade thinks her boob is to blame for her shocking loss to Erin Blanchfield.

Blachfield pulled off an unexpected upset win over Andrade at UFC Vegas 69 this past weekend, and she had a unique reason for why her strategy got derailed:

Her boob popped out of her uniform.

ERIN BLANCHFIELD IS THE REAL DEAL 😤@Blanchfield_MMA submits Jessica Andrade in R2 of our #UFCVegas60 main event! pic.twitter.com/JKucj9X1Xl — UFC (@ufc) February 19, 2023

Jessica Andrade blames wardrobe malfunction for loss to Erin Blanchfield.

“This is not an excuse, but when she came for the takedown, I lost focus. Because when she moved in, she put her shoulder just under my top and my breast completely slipped out. I lost focus and forgot to counter,” Andrade explained, according to Bloody Elbow.

She further added, “All I could think of was my breast. When I used my hand to put my breast back in the top, that’s when she was able to take me down. It’s all part of the game, though. It’s not an excuse. She really had a great gameplan. It wasn’t on purpose. We have to be ready for everything. I should’ve been prepared to let my breast be out if it slipped out. It has been shown in so many places before. I shouldn’t even be worried about that.”

I won’t link to it here, but there are videos from the fight that do appear to confirm Andrade’s version of events.

Jessica Andrade partially blames breast popping out for why she lost to Erin Blanchfield. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

This isn’t an explanation UFC fans are used to hearing.

There’s a lot of reasons UFC athletes give for losses. Didn’t train correctly, weight cutting went poorly and couldn’t be packed back on prior to the bout, bad luck and there’s always the tried and true excuse of the refs screwing you over.

Those are the hits. Fans have heard those too many times to count. A boob popping isn’t something fans are used to.

At the very least, this appears to be a new one for the OutKick crowd. Again, she’s definitely not making this up. It happened and it was apparently enough to derail her efforts.

Jessica Andrade partially credits breast popping out for unexpected loss to Erin Blanchfield. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Hopefully, Jessica Andrade’s sports bra holds up better next time. This reason flies once. It won’t fly twice.